Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
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10 years ago, I told a friend the news media was an enemy of the Republic. That was the end of a friendship.

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
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Hoax season is back. Cornell is the new Duke lacrosse, UVa frat, and Brett Kavanaugh. Harper’s is awarding censorious NPR CEO Katherine Maher with a first amendment award - the left is pure satire: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/npr-ceo-katherine-maher-harpers-award

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