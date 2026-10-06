At Trump’s Nebraska rally, he brought out Natalie Harp to sign an executive order to lower the diesel fuel tax. You’d think that would be a great way to get the media’s attention, given their obsession with his blonde assistant. They paid some attention to it.

The Executive Order didn't get nearly as much attention:

But how to whip people into an existential frenzy ahead of the midterms? It couldn’t be business as usual, no.

It’s hard sometimes to understand what Trump says amid “The Weave.” He is always half-joking and often skipping around various ideas, a method his audience always understands, and it’s the kind of thing you have to watch the entire rally to really get.

They had to cherry-pick something Trump didn’t say and blow it up into a much bigger story. And here, Trump teases the audience with what might happen if Iran had a nuke: “let them take out Los Angeles and San Diego.” Meaning, all of those “Dumocrats” who call this a useless war might not see it that way if one of their cities were taken out.

It’s easy enough to understand if you know how Trump speaks, but millions of Americans don’t. And now, of course, this is all the media wants to talk about.

When they say “take Trump seriously but not literally,” we know that on the Left the opposite is always true. They seem to bob and weave between various incarnations of Trump: he’s idiotic, he’s a clown, no, he’s Hitler, no, he wants to nuke Los Angeles! No, he can barely walk! No, he died last weekend! Wait, no, he’s terrifying!

He is everything they need him to be to fulfill their fantasies of what defines their immediate threat. It makes me sad to see what has become of a once-thriving utopia. It makes me sad to see people this easily manipulated.

And all I could think was that it seemed like old times. I believed them. I trusted them. Why would CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NPR, PBS, MSNBC, the New York Times, or the LA Times lie? That’s my entire life of building faith in the media establishment. They couldn’t be lying. Oh, but they could, and did. They don’t really see it as lying. They see it as batting for the home team, even if deep down they know they are passing along something exaggerated or false.

John Nolte of Breitbart has been writing about this for years, compiling list after list of hoaxes (list compiled by Grok):

Russia Collusion Hoax

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax

Smollett Hoax

Covington KKKids Hoax

Very Fine People Hoax

Seven-Hour Gap Hoax

Russian Bounties Hoax

Trump Trashes Troops Hoax

Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax

Rittenhouse Hoax

Eating While Black Hoax

Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax

NASCAR Noose Hoax

The Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax

Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax

MAGA Assaulted Paul Pelosi Hoax

COVID Lab Leak Theory Is Racist Hoax

Hunter Biden’s Laptop Hoax

Joe Biden Will Never Ban Gas Stoves Hoax

COVID Deaths are Over-Counted Is a Conspiracy Theory Hoax

Mass Graves of Native Children in Canada Hoax

The Trump Killed All the Fish Hoax

Hamas Hospital Hoax

John Fetterman Is Healthy Hoax

If Reelected, Trump Will Execute People Hoax

The Alfa Bank Hoax

Libs of TikTok Murdered Non-Binary Teen Hoax

The Aaron Rodgers Sandy Hook-Truther Hoax

The “Bloodbath” Hoax

I would bet most people on the Left believe all of these things are true, even now. They are like I used to be. To question any of it is an existential threat. If one thing isn’t true, then maybe nothing is true. That’s where I ended up in 2020, after I watched the New York Times hesitate in its reporting on the violence in the summer of 2020.

That’s the tip of the iceberg. There are so many that it’s hard to keep up. We now have the “pedophile hoax,” alongside the “Natalie Harp hoax,” though neither is true except inside the minds of those in the Doomsday Cult.

It’s no wonder they are all so insane now. Who can function like that? These are people who are more terrified by “something Trump said” than by bullets whizzing through the air and hitting Trump or Charlie Kirk.

The problem was that Trump’s rallies helped him and the GOP because when voters hear from him directly, they are reminded of the false reality the media presents about who Trump really is and who his supporters are. A hard lesson for me, that’s for sure, in who was telling the truth and who was lying.

So when I see all of them out there, like sleazy opportunist Gavin Newsom, riding the wave of a false media narrative, my heart sinks. It isn’t just that I want the Left to snap out of it.

But you see what a nice reach-around you get from the most prominent news outlets in the land? So why wouldn’t they? Nothing makes me feel more like the bottom has dropped out than seeing what the legacy media has done to all of us.

The legacy media should never have become propaganda for the Democrats, and yet, here we are.

I keep wishing we could have a shared reality, that there weren’t two Americas fighting a futile and pointless war just over the media narrative.

We should all be able to agree on what is true. I just want truth and reality to enter the chat. That doesn’t seem like too much to ask.