Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Grieving Father's avatar
Grieving Father
2h

Sasha, to thine own self be true. The rest will work itself out.

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Brian M's avatar
Brian M
2h

My comment on healthcare is, first, it is not a right as some on the Left (DSA) are now saying. "Rights" are God-given and none of us are guaranteed good health by God, nor any living thing for that matter. In fact, since God is the architect of all things, then he/she devised evolution which is reliant on death to advance. Second, as healthcare is a privilege and not a right, then it must be paid for in the proportion that society deems appropriate. It has limits. Not everyone can receive $10M of lifetime care or it won't work. Also, we cannot offer more healthcare than our society has provided the resources like doctors, nurses and hospitals. Citizens who pay for healthcare should be first in line. There is nothing "fair" about someone who has paid into the system all their life in taxes should be denied coverage to the benefit of someone who has never paid in. Sorry, Libs, that is just the way it must be.

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