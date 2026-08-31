When Trump first named Lake Ontario Lake America, I groaned. Why, Trump, why? It seemed like a petty response to the trade negotiations with Canada. Even the Conservatives were not supportive.

But that was a brief moment of sanity and rational thought, a moment where we could just kind of have an opinion as though we were living in ordinary times. Oh, but how quickly we forget.

It’s been a crushing blow to have come from the side with all of the power to then watch them pull nearly all of American society over to their side and say NO, this is OURS. You can’t HAVE IT.

I still feel shame that I was ever any part of it. Moments like this are a reminder of how that power corrupted a once-mighty movement. Turns out, they don’t really care about “democracy” because they don’t respect the people’s vote.

It’s just another word they’ve co-opted and distorted, thrown on the scrapheap of meaning absolutely nothing, like fascism, racism, dictator, criminal, rapist, felon, genocide. Nothing means what it used to mean, thanks to the totalitarians on the Left.

So when Trump changed the name of some lake most people never think about twice, those with all of the power who believe that everything belongs to them threw their usual fit, and by the end of the weekend, people like me were fully on Trump’s side because look at the alternative.

It was a cavalcade of sanctimony.

In a million years, I’d rather have everything named after America than have to argue about whether biological men have an advantage over biological females.

If it had just been one thing, but it’s been ten years of their so-called “resistance” that has taken them to the most absurd places. They’re like the South before, during, and after the Civil War, clinging to the glory days of old. But also, selling America down the river at every opportunity.

They had all the power, and they still have enough to pressure Apple into not acknowledging Lake America. They can’t risk alienating their wealthy white liberal customer base.

Google gave it that name for those of us searching in the US, and for the crybabies in Canada it’s still Lake Ontario. But Google is bigger than most countries. They don’t have to pander.

It’s funny because they don’t seem to realize that each outraged tweet is met with an equal and opposite reaction of MAGA memes. The more flipped out and angry they get, the funnier it is.

Trump always manages to make them look like the stuffy, unfunny, miserable scolds, throwing one temper tantrum after another. They’re like Ted Knight (only not as funny) in Caddyshack, even if they will never know it. Trump is forever Rodney Dangerfield, Bill Murray and Chevy Chase all rolled in one.

They’re just mad because someone else finally gave them a taste of their own medicine. They’re the side that changed almost every word — homeless is “unhoused,” giving away your dog is “rehoming,” mothers are “chestfeeders” and “uterus havers.”

Birthing people, non-binary people, and how many different ways have we changed “Native American”?

Even Bill Maher noticed.

Maybe we’d take them more seriously if they didn’t waste all of their energy on stuff like this. The moral outrage! The mass hysteria. There are more important issues than using all of their power to prevent people from playing the Kennedy Center or pressure Apple into not changing the name of Lake America.

They have put everything they are, everything they do, everything they care about into a war on Donald Trump. They can’t blame those on the other side for loving Trump for giving it right back to them, hand-delivered on a shining gold platter.