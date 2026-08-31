Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
9h

Trump keeps making the same sort of moves, and his enemies freak out each time as if they’ve never seen anything like it before. Even his allies often don’t get it, because it can look crude and stupid, but it really isn't. He trolls, he gets his opponents irritated and distracted, outraged and confused. It’s Sun Tzu and the Art of the Deal, all in service of MAGA wins and Trump’s ego and legacy.

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Disciple's avatar
Disciple
9h

Absolutely phenomenal article! And I LOVE how POTUS TRUMP destroys lefties. Every time they have a cow, Trump comes along and BBQ's the dang thing whole...hooves and all.

Best time of my life watching my President make absolute fools of the left.

Ronnie Reagan was good. (Well there ya go again) but Donnie??? He is the greatest. Boooyah!

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