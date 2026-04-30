Our friend Joseph over at Dispatches From the Basement has a new book of poems out. If you’ll recall, he and I collaborated on America is the Poem, quite a lovely video essay if I do say so myself. We made it as a tribute to Trump’s inaugural:

Today, he launched his latest book of poems, Invisible Current, and was featured on the Megyn Kelly show to discuss:

You can get your copy on Amazon. These would make a nice Mother’s Day gift, I figure.