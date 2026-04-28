The legacy media and the bloviating Hollywood elite love nothing more than the chance to cosplay that they’re oppressed by Trump, the Authoritarian, and that every lame joke and exaggerated hyperbole is a revolutionary act.

They don’t seem to know where the line is anymore. They believe they can say whatever they want, no matter how cruel or ugly, and nothing will ever happen to them. And guess what? They’re right.

So when Jimmy Kimmel joked that Melania was “glowing like an expectant widow,” he hoped it would offend Trump enough to prompt a Truth Social post. He desperately needs Trump’s attention because always telling the same stale Trump jokes to a room full of middle-aged women doesn’t make him feel important enough.

These aren’t jokes. They’re cries for attention. They’re not funny. They’re ugly. They’re Two Minutes of Hate disguised as late-night comedy.

They like the taste of blood, and they crave more of it. They never recoil in horror, not even after Trump was almost shot dead on live television, or after Charlie Kirk actually was, and certainly not now. To them, it’s just another inconvenient fact that is getting in the way of their endless war, their quagmire against Trump.

They can’t cancel Trump. They can’t shame him. They can’t punish in any other way except to dehumanize him, his wife and family, and his supporters. They don’t see themselves as the sneering upper crust in a John Hughes high school comedy, but that is exactly who they are.

Kimmel’s “joke” was made before the assassination attempt, but who are we kidding? He couldn’t even wait until Charlie’s body was cold before he let one rip. That got him tossed off the air for five seconds, which created such a media sensation you’d think he’d been captured as a prisoner of war in Iran.

For that brief moment in time, though, Kimmel’s life meant something. He was no longer a Friar’s Club reject/two-bit comedian entertaining the likes of Rosie O’Donnell and Barbra Streisand. Now, he was a martyr for free speech, deserving of lengthy applause and standing ovations.

Jimmy Kimmel is nothing without Trump, and probably somewhere deep down, he knows that. He wants those adoring looks from his insufferable, woke wife, and he wants people to see him as more than just a comedian. He’s a brave warrior of the “resistance!”

What Kimmel needs more than anything, what they all need, is for Trump to glance their way. It’s attention-seeking toddler behavior. None of it is real. They just want a starring role in history, and Kimmel thinks he’s that guy. He thinks books will be written about him as the one man who made Trump mad enough to get tossed from the airwaves (for like two seconds).

Trump should ignore Jimmy Kimmel. He should resist the urge to ever notice him, and by all means, never call for him to be fired. All that does is feed his greatest fantasy, that he matters, that he’s the guy who got to Trump. No, not with an assassin’s bullet, but with a joke that wounded deeper.

They know that there is a part of Trump who seeks acceptance from the cultural elite. They know it, which is why they keep that one thing from him, with their decade-long sneer.

It belongs to us, and you can’t have it. Fine, it’s collapsing anyway.

What Melania says is right. Kimmel should be fired, not so much for a joke because he does nothing but dehumanize Trump and half the country every single night. Why would they want that to be what defines the network?

Trump’s attention did nothing but ignite more bleating from the bloviating brigade of sanctimonious, self-righteous “journalists” and Jane Fonda. Always Jane Fonda.

These folks don’t care about speech in principle. They care only about their speech. They don’t care about freedom. They just want their utopia back. They pretend to be the moral side, the decent side, but they’re not. They can pretend all they want, but it’s obvious by now, with how they justify an ugly joke like pretending Melania wants Trump dead.

And of course, Jake Tapper had to cluck his tongue and lecture us all:

Does Kimmel deserve to be fired? I can’t care. To care would mean he mattered enough to bother, and he doesn’t. He’s not that important. He’s only important when Trump notices him, and then he becomes a story.

The truth is that he’s begging to be fired. He wants that permanent place in history as proof that Trump was an authoritarian after all, and there’s Jimmy Kimmel to prove it.

Nothing will ever be fair about this. Conservatives will be fired for much less. Offend the wrong people, and these folks will never come to your aid.

Jane Fonda’s Women’s Media Center fired me after I wrote their women in the Oscars report for ten years, just because the Hollywood Reporter announced I was now a Trump supporter. No one should take any of these people seriously.

My advice, Mr. President, ignore him. Nothing will bother him more than that. He needs you more than you need him. Let his jokes hang in the air like a stench that lingers long after everyone else has left the room.

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