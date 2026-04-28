Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
7h

DJT should stop punching downward; forget about people like this. Kimmel’s just an unfunny dick. Stop elevating lowlifes.

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Jorge Finkielman's avatar
Jorge Finkielman
7h

I have been disliking this guy for a long time. I’m tired of political militants pretending to be comedians. Thank you Sasha.

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