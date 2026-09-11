Some may have had their doubts about JD Vance being the successor to Trump in 2028, but his speech last night at the RNC convention put that to rest. It was the best speech he’s ever given, and he has emerged as much more of a uniter than a divider.

This speech launched his campaign for 2028, even if he said, “Let’s just get through the midterms…” The most important thing he said was to encourage people to vote even if they were disappointed in the administration (aka, the war in Iran, Israel) and to come together to stop the Left.

I know on the pro-Israel side they’re angry with JD Vance of late, his friendship with Tucker Carlson (who is determined to do everything he can to lose the midterms for the GOP, even at the expense of his “friend” JD), and what his own ideas about the US and Israel might be.

But the speech I heard last night made me feel like he is the guy who can navigate this precarious moment after Trump either steps aside or is impeached and removed if they take Congress. If you haven’t watched it yet, check it out.