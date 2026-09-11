Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Mary Ann Caton's avatar
Mary Ann Caton
8h

Vance rose above the hate last night. The other consequential speech last night was Bobby Kennedy's. In a way, they bookend each other.

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234's avatar
234
7hEdited

Losing the midterms is not as frightening as some suggest. Yes, it will render Trump a lame duck, but will also expose Democrats for the losers with no message (other than Orange Man Bad) they are. Yes, Trump may be impeached again, but will never be removed from office.

Meanwhile, as Democrats are further exposed, it will bode well for 2028.

Playing the long game is always better and more successful.

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