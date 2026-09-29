Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Tender Morsel's avatar
Tender Morsel
21h

Madonna could have learned a few things from Dolly Parton

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JJoshua
21h

Narcissists always try to remain relevant.

Any sane, normal person who had Madonna’s kind of money would just enjoy retirement out of the public life.

If I had that wealth I’d be traveling the world enjoying retirement.

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