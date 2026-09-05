Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Brandy's avatar
Brandy
2h

I don't really care what other people lime or don't like on the right side. If a person can't vote AGAINST the Democrats and their insanity and their call to trade our freedom for the safety of their cult, good riddance. I voted FOR Trump 2024. I will vote AGAINST Democrats because I'm afraid to even have grandchildren come into this hellhole the Dems want for my children. If citizens can't hold their nose and do that, I guess we all deserve what's coming and it is coming.

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Jason Garshfield's avatar
Jason Garshfield
3h

As a Jew I am not obligated to vote for the party of Tucker Carlson. I supported Trump in the past, did nothing to deserve this wave of vicious hatred from my own side but now I am expected to fall in line for a guy who regularly platforms Nazis who hate me for existing, and who got up at Charlie Kirk’s funeral and insinuated the Jews killed him. Enough. I am not falling in line. Any party that has Tucker in it is not my party. Good luck in 2028.

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