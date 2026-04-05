When I saw the usual suspects floating the lie that Trump was en route to Walter Reed and was clinging to life, the first thing I thought was, these people are insane and worse, sadists who seem to feel justified in inflicting the worst pain on their fellow Americans.

It was, of course, the usual suspects - the human embodiment of festering boils on the backside of humanity - losers, all: the bug-eyed Jo Jo from Jerz, the always hysterical and repellent Krassensteins, smug and dim-witted Brooklyn Dad. They are all robots that do not think for themselves. Trust me, I used to be one of them. I could never go this far, however, which explains why I am an exile.

So, on the one hand, this is what they do. They dream of Trump’s death as their only relief, their only way out, because in their world, there is no defeating this Voldemort of their own making.

But I also considered one other possibility. The CIA was heavily involved in the Iran operation. Is it possible that they fed these fools with false information to spread the lie that Trump was in a weakened state to throw the Iranians off the trail? How easy would that be? Like shooting fish in a barrel.

I also considered the possibility that it was Iranian trolls sabotaging Trump via the useful idiots on the Left, but the timing for that feels suspicious. And then, of course, there is the worst explanation of all, that they just decided to push this lie as part of their ongoing campaign to weaken Trump.

CIA seems to be the most plausible. If so, well done. They managed to make the Democrats look like the dumbest opportunists on the planet while making Team Trump the heroes of the day.

Happy Easter!