Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian DeLeon's avatar
Brian DeLeon
6h

This is why I stay off of social media. This is the first I’ve heard of the Trump hospitalization rumor, and this is my first exposure to these so-called influencers. My thought is, you can’t be an influencer if no one is paying attention to you. It’s a shame more people don’t drop social media and simply interact with each other in person.

Reply
Share
16 replies
Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
5h

I don’t know Sasha.

The left really is that bad, repellent sewer people who literally prefer it if 7th century sociopaths kill Americans (and Israelis).

Reply
Share
3 replies
107 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture