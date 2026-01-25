I’m watching two dramas unfold in real time. The ice storm is hitting the East, and the ICE storm is hitting Minneapolis.

The ice storm looks rough from here, with many states likely impacted. North Carolina might be hardest hit, although it winds its way up the coast in a dramatic fashion.

Please be safe, everyone, and stay warm. I sometimes watch storm-chasing videos.

I drove through one of these historic storms once. They called it a bomb cyclone. I just knew I had to be in New York City by Christmas. I remain proud that I made it, even slipping and sliding over black ice on occasion. I was relieved when the temperature went from -7 to 0 degrees.

This was my rental car at the end of it:

Meanwhile, the other ICE storm…

There is no way to tell what is real or true anywhere online anymore. You see what the algorithm dumps into your feed, what other people react to and like, and you see lies. Lots and lots of lies. There was another shooting by ICE agents, and this time, Alex Pretti was killed during a scuffle with agents.

These ICE agents are taking on unhinged Leftists who believe it is their right to obstruct, harass, and antagonize them. They’ve been shot at, spat on, screamed at, horns honking, all the while trying to do their jobs.

He was armed and carried many rounds, according to DHS. The Trump administration has released statements, as has ICE:

You know how it goes. Absolute chaos on social media as the two sides go to war to decide what happened, whether it was lawful or unlawful, whether he was a “domestic terrorist” or not. Was he in the right? Did he deserve to be shot and killed? Nothing ever gets decided or solved. It’s the fog of war.

The politicians seem to be 100% on board with the lie that it’s an “occupation” and that ICE must leave these cities or else. They have no problem whipping their supporters into a frenzy and never warning them to be careful and how not to get shot by Federal agents. As usual, there are no reliable, trustworthy voices to get the straight story.

On X, everyone is an expert. The Right is not as aligned as the Left, where they are bound together like sticks of wood — a FASCI — and none of them dare stray from the official narrative that Pretti, like Renee Good, was “executed.”

The Democrats are demanding that ICE retreat. But if the Feds do that, they are backing down and not only admitting defeat, but the Democrats will call Trump “T.A.C.O” if does that — a chicken. If he invokes the Insurrection Act, then he’s a fascist. He can’t win.

I am working on a podcast to post later, but I thought I would put this out there for discussion.

Here are a few bits and pieces from the day.