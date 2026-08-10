A very nice reader just direct messaged me on X asking how to leave a tip. I said it was on the main page and that you could scroll down and find it, but they said that they couldn’t, so they asked AI, and it took them right to it. I say they because they were a husband and wife on one account, and I did not know which one wrote me.

Anyway, you can do so here, as well as manage your subscription. This is not asking you to leave a tip, just showing you where it is. I mean, hey, at least I don’t have sponsored ad readings! At least not yet.