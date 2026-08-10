Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Roberta Rens's avatar
Roberta Rens
16h

As an elderly person I'm keeping this for future reference😍😍😍

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George Damoff's avatar
George Damoff
16h

You continue to have nice reminders of how to support your work. Thanks!

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