Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Tony Devlin's avatar
Tony Devlin
7h

I will keep saying this to anyone who will listen: I don't pay attention to polls or trends. The Democratic Party has done something I never expected and certainly did not anticipate. They made me a straight ticket Republican voter. A (D) behind a candidate's name guarantees I will not consider any of their policies.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
7h

The one thing certain about the prediction markets is that the house always wins.

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