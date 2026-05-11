I have put a link on the main page on how to do this. A reader just asked me:

It is very confusing. It should be easier. Here is a quick link to subscribe if you haven’t already (and options to become a paid subscriber):

Upgrading your account is a little trickier.

How to change your subscription to paid:

1. Navigate to your Substack account Settings page: https://substack.com/settings

Then, change plan:

You can change your subscription however you’d like and even cancel it there if you so choose.

And if you want to simply leave a tip, you can do that here:

Tip Jar

Thanks as always to those of you who value my work enough to pay a fee, especially now when times are so tight, and subscriptions are too many, and why buy the cow if you can get the milk for free? Much appreciated anyway.