Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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The EZ Rider's avatar
The EZ Rider
18h

Yea, for some reason navigating subscription settings on Substack is confusing. I finally figured it out, but it took some doing. Updating credit card info, which happens when credit cards get renewed is particularly difficult. One strategy is to just leave in the old card and wait for a notice that the renewal bounced. I think those messages have a link where you can update your card.

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ed_fowler's avatar
ed_fowler
18h

Hope we can figure out how to get our voter ID…

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