The story wasn’t supposed to go this way. Trump was meant to lose in 2016, or to be kicked out of DC, never to be heard from again. It didn’t quite go that way.

It’s been a 10-year game of Catch Trump if You Can, a war on one man’s charisma and his grassroots supporters who would never give up on him, no matter what. Obama and Hillary Clinton were supposed to be the heroes of this story, but their refusal to relinquish power, their willingness to turn to corruption, turned them into the villains. They just don’t realize it yet.

They don’t have to realize it, of course, because they know the press will never turn on them, nor will Hollywood. When you have that kind of protection, what can’t you get away with?

It is quite a story and one the legacy media has missed. They chase the stories the Democrats demand they chase, and they ignore the biggest one that just dropped another banger of a chapter.

From the New York Post:

What is remarkable about this, to me, is the trajectory of Hillary Clinton herself, how her ambition took her to the darkest places as she attempted to do what no woman ever had: win the presidency. She, like most Democrats, believes our country is too sexist to ever elect a woman.

In some ways, she’s still that little girl her mother forced to go back out and play with the neighbor kids who teased her and rejected her. She tells that story to explain why she’s so tough and resilient. She’s still trying to force her way into the hearts and minds of Americans, even turning to corruption if that’s what it takes to win.

The film from the 90s, Primary Colors, shows the beginnings of their loosening of ethics when it comes to running a campaign.

Fast-forward to 2016, and it was a slippery slope from digging up oppo on a rival to manufacturing it. The Trump/Putin lie was an easy way to fool the public and herself that she could have won if not for the meddling of the Russian dictator.

I didn’t blow my brains out like the Bates character does at the end of Primary Colors, when her disillusionment is too much to bear. But I resented my trust and faith in people I foolishly believed were honest.

Now I can see that this was the game from the very beginning, when we formed our army on Twitter to fight for Obama, and we pushed lies about Mitt Romney, all the way through the 2016 campaign when we went along with Trump as a rapist, racist, criminal, and Putin puppet.

I jumped off the train in 2020 and never looked back, but I can see that there is no lie they won’t push out that their base won’t believe. Trump is their supervillain, a phantasmagoria of what they can only imagine.

Their last gasp now is the Epstein files, where they hope to demoralize the Trump base just enough to scrabble a few House seats in 2026.

I already know there is nothing in the Epstein files, so do they. They would have used it rather than manufacture dirt on Trump. But the drip drip drip is all that they seek, just to hold on a little longer and to fool themselves that they didn’t lose everything in their quest to bring down Trump.

They won’t be able to hide from it for long. The truth has a funny way of showing up late to the party but then overstaying its welcome.

Drip drip drip.