Hasan Piker makes Opinion culture editor Nadja Spiegelman and The New Yorker writer Jia Tolentino giggle in a new interview about not playing by the rules. Maybe it’s been a while since they’ve seen a man with pecs. Maybe they’re shocked at what he says that tickles them in places they won’t talk about in public. Either way, they’re clearly in awe.

Trigger warning: Tolentino speaks the language of the progressive woke Left, and there is nothing more irritating on this earth, so proceed with caution.

I lasted about 12 minutes, when he started prattling on about Marxism, I was out. All of his talk about stealing from the rich got me thinking. Isn’t he rich?

So why shouldn’t someone steal from him? Maybe they need a new computer, a treadmill, a nice watch, or a new dog? Just because he’s moved the pieces around and decided who deserves it, doesn’t mean any random criminal out there can’t do the same. Maybe it’s all fun and games until you feel it for yourself.

This interview sounds like snotty college kids hanging out in the multi-purpose room at Oberlin, talking about a world they do not know. His message resonates somehow because there aren’t many places left to go in the insular world of the pampered ruling class, except to cosplay socialist revolutionaries.

As podcasters go, Piker’s YouTube is only up to about a mil and change. Small potatoes compared, but apparently, his Twitch is where he gets most of his traffic. After the scandal erupted over the possibility that he had shocked his dog to keep it in the camera’s frame while he bloviated about this or that, Walter Kirn said he immediately went into Column B. I agree.

He denies it, of course, but the story went that he needed the dog in the frame and the dog wanted to get up, so he shocked her to keep her there. It’s too horrible to imagine, and I have no idea if it’s true. The legacy media and the Democrats desperately want to rehab him, which is why no one talks about the dog incident much anymore.

When he isn’t into shocking his dog (allegedly), he says shocking things like he understands why healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was murdered, sympathizes with Hamas and Hezbollah, and yes, believes it’s perfectly fine to steal from museums, corporations, and even intellectual property.

Ben Shapiro has a sharp take on this:

Hasan Piker is The Rich, whether he wants to admit it or not. He’s one of the many socialist socialites who feel comfortable screaming about billionaires this, billionaires that, all the while being on the side with all of the money and all of the power. They’ve adopted the religion of Wokeism to justify it. They borrow oppression.

How do you think the extremely wealthy Obamas preserve their cred?

I once tried to forge my mother’s check to buy food at a local fast-food joint. They told my brother about it, and he slapped me hard across the face. I can still feel the sting. It taught me a lesson, though. Don’t forge checks and don’t steal. I was hungry, and we had no food. I could have justified it per Hasan Piker. My brother did me the favor of punishing me for it. Who knows what might have happened to me otherwise?

Piker and these women are casually influencing young people to go down a path that might land them in jail one day - is jail cool? I don’t know, ask the Manson girls who followed Manson’s crazy cult in their 20s and spent the rest of their lives behind bars. It ain’t worth it, not even for a dude with pecs who shocks his dog (allegedly).

One thing’s for sure. None of the people listening to Piker are poor enough to justify stealing from anyone. His audience is mostly rich college kids whining about their privilege: why should I have to work at all? Gimme gimme gimme, I need, I need, I need, I need.

That’s the message from the Democrats - if you can’t get it for free, steal it.