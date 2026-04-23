Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Nancy K Raines's avatar
Nancy K Raines
3h

If you check out the history of the Fabian Society, you'll see that elites cosplaying as socialists has a long history.

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
3h

Microloot, decolonize, and MAiD Hasan Piker and the New York Times.

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