I was on the road from Ohio to Pennsylvania when I heard that Haley Stevens endorsed Mike Rogers, not Abdul El-Sayed, for the Michigan Senate. I was shocked by this, as no Democrat I know - aside from John Fetterman - has any courage to stand up to these compliant thought robots.

It reminded me of that scene in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: And so shines a good deed in a weary world.

Stevens showed real courage as she spoke out against the dangerous capture of radical ideology overtaking the Democratic Party disguised as “money in your pocket” blue-collar populism. It is anything but. All of them know this, I can promise you, but none of them - with the exception of Fetterman - have the courage to stand apart and speak out.

She had the courage to condemn Hasan Piker, courage none of them have.

Mike Rogers, like Donald Trump and all of the Republicans, is closer to normal than what the Democratic Party has become. I know that they’re not all radicals. Many of them are attempting to stand out as moderates. But they stop short of doing what Haley Stevens has now done. They cannot and will not condemn Abdul El-Sayed.

I don’t need to know anything else about El-Sayed except that he refused to say whether or not Iran was a bigger threat than Israel. This war, for El-Sayed, Mamdani, and the DSA writ large, not to mention the dead-enders on the Right like Tucker Carlson and others, who believe Israel is the greatest threat not just to the United States but to the world.

They can keep fighting that war, but some of us understand that this is a fight to save Western Civilization. Or at least, that’s how I see it.

All of the most prominent Democrats - Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, the Clintons, the Obamas - have never once stood up for one of their most loyal voting blocs, the Jews. Instead, they’ll all work together to destroy Haley Stevens.

Why? Because she told the truth. She told a truth they run from. And it will cost her.

They’re now trying to blame her fiancé for influencing her. Yes, it’s that bad.

They will now decide to shut her out, destroy her career, and then turn around and pretend they’re the good guys.

I’m impressed by this woman's courage. She’s the kind of Democrat I would support. A free thinker.

So many Republicans feel comfortable not voting in lockstep, but that is not true on the Left. They are a unified whole and operate like a mafia family. You better not cross them or they will destroy you.

I know what it is to be chewed up and spit out by the Democratic Machine. I, too, was scolded by Neera Tanden in 2020 via Direct Message on (then) Twitter, telling me to shut up until after the election. “You’ve changed,” she said. She was angry with me but more than that, she feared I would tell the truth about what the party had become.

So it wasn’t surprising to see that she came down hard on Stevens:

I would say I hoped the Democrats would think good and hard about what they’ve become, but I know they won’t. They don’t have to. They have the wind at their backs. I have no idea who will win in Michigan. El-Sayed might pull it out, and Haley Stevens will be kicked to the curb. Doesn’t mean it wasn’t the right thing to do. It was. Hats off, my dear.