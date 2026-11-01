Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Derek Simmons's avatar
Derek Simmons
11h

"I don’t need to know anything else about El-Sayed except that he refused to say whether or not Iran was a bigger threat than Israel." Ditto. His refusal spoke volumes.

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Brian M's avatar
Brian M
11h

Good for Haley! She immediately boosts my respect for her. I thought she was a little silly in the primaries, but a good-hearted, moderate Democrat. I was not surprised she lost as she was steamrolled by the far Left on Michigan campuses at UM in Ann Arbor and MSU, plus the heavy Muslim population in Dearborn and elsewhere around the state. But she decided her political career is not worth aligning with Marxism / Islamism so she joined forces with GOP moderate Mike Rogers. We need a lot more of that, like JFK, Jr and Tulsi Gabbard joining Trump

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