In a lengthy statement, Graham Platner says he’s dropping out, but he spends a good deal of time talking about “the forces” that have been working to take him out. He continues to deny the charges.

He blames the political establishment (probably true, to be honest), and he talks about how hard it is as a normal person to be in politics. He’s right. Politics is a dirty business. He should have known what kind of people he was getting involved with.

He isn’t dropping out for any reason like “helping the Democrats take the Senate.” It’s all about how he’s run out of options.