Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Rooster's avatar
Rooster
18m

The fact that the the Nazi tatoo wasn’t a deal breaker at the outset, tells us all we need to know about the soulless, power at any cost Democrat party.

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gabrielle feld's avatar
gabrielle feld
16m

Good riddance

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