Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kurt's avatar
Kurt
2h

Yay!

Tweet truth to power, Sasha!

Reply
Share
Rebecca Reinhardt's avatar
Rebecca Reinhardt
2h

YAY! I know how frustrating this can be. I was hacked off my FB in July 2023 and spent nearly a year unsuccessfully trying to get my account back. Hacked by crypto folks and you can't reach FB. That's by design because they have so much child sex trafficking, if you can't reach them, then you can't report bad stuff and they can have plausible deniability claiming they don't know.

Impossible to reach. Impossible to get thru to DA/FB. They made it impossible to reach them. I know. There's an entire group , over 10,000 folks like me, all trying to figure out how to get account back. I had to give up to care for dying brother. I lost contact w some key folks. But it's probably better for my mental health I didn't see what happened on FB after 10.7. Probably God protected me is what I'm thinking.

Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture