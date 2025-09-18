It’s hard for me to rouse any sympathy for Jimmy Kimmel getting canned for what he said about the death of Charlie Kirk. I have spent too many days loudly condemning those on the Left who are behaving like monsters in the wake of his death. I can’t care about some fat cat getting tossed off the air, even if I expect it’s the ratings and this is the excuse.

If it’s true that they couldn’t tolerate him for one more second, I can relate. Insert obligatory comment here about how cancel culture is bad. But the truth is that throwing him off the air does America a favor. We desperately need to find a way to hold together, and his nightly monologues trashing the Right did not help.

Surprise, Jimmy, the shooter was a Leftist who reflected the same ideology as the “words are violence” people.

What has broken the hearts of millions of Americans is, to them, just another day to dehumanize MAGA. His comments were as repulsive as the tweets I’ve been batting down every day on X, proving it isn’t just the algorithm. A ten-year dehumanization campaign means they feel nothing.

They really don’t see who and what they’ve become. How could they? No one will tell them, not the Democrats, not the media, not the clapping seals in the audience.

The death of Charlie Kirk has changed how people see the Left. They have managed to repulse America again. I would say it changed how I saw the Left, but it hasn’t. I already knew five years ago when I fled the Doomsday Cult. I have written about it many times here.

This tweet illustrates it perfectly:

What many people saw has a name. It’s called evil. This isn’t how a country is supposed to respond to such a horrific murder. Something is broken. And yet, there they all are, not even stopping to take a breath before diving back in for more.

That’s not what we do as human beings. That’s not who we are as Americans. It has also awakened so many to a need inside — a deep spiritual need to not be whatever that evil is.

Megyn Kelly had a moment on her show today that talked about how so many young people are finding their way to religion because of it.

I saw a tweet by Walter Kirn that brought me closer to understanding what faith is. He put it so well.

And all at once I understood, or at least I think I did. We are not good. We struggle to be good. But a newly born or resurrected Jesus is good, and that represents a guide out of darkness. I couldn’t really see it before, but now I do.

He has some words on Kimmel, too.

I hope that’s true. I really do. We need it now more than we ever did. We are a hurting, broken, traumatized country. Comedians like Kimmel used to help ease us into a night’s sleep by making us laugh. Not that big of a job, but an important one. Losing that is but one of many that have been taken from us these past ten years.

I wouldn’t want to be anyone on the Left right now. I wouldn’t want to be Kimmel and have my legacy be blaming MAGA after a political assassination by someone on my own side who believed exactly what so many of them also believe. I wouldn’t want to be any of them using social media to tell everyone how little humanity they have left, how hollow their insides, how empty their souls.

Jimmy Kimmel, like Stephen Colbert, like John Oliver, hasn’t been funny in years. He’s been nothing more than a Court Jester for the ruling class.

Hollywood is a sinking ship and has been for a long time. They destroyed themselves trying to destroy Trump. Maybe seeing Kimmel canned will help thaw them out and get them back to sanity. Then again, probably not. If even the political assassination seen by millions doesn’t shake them out of it, nothing will.

Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk. Good riddance, Jimmy Kimmel.

And for those who asked me about the song from the last podcast, it’s here: