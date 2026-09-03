Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Heyjude's avatar
Heyjude
10hEdited

In a country where effective birth control is basically free to any woman who wants it, how do we have 1 million abortions a year?

It’s almost like they are deliberately choosing abortion over birth control.

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Rick's avatar
Rick
10h

Wittier people than me have certainly mastered the challenge of saying nothing nice, or ill, of the Dead.

You came close.

On balance though, Ms. Steinem was an awful woman. I suppose she was a Heroine to some far lefties. But Steinem was an outright coward if she couldn't even say boys should NOT be in girls' sports.

It's easy and reasonable to say, unless you are petrified of the backlash you might get.

You create a Frankenstein, you perish by it.

There, I said it for you.

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