FYI - Trump Deleted the Truth Post
Trump deleted the Truth Social post, which was the right thing to do. It won’t make a difference to the legacy media. But it makes a difference to his voters.
This sort of JV amateur crap from the Oval Office may very well cost conservatives the Congress. And if the Congress goes Democrat, thus ends the MAGA revolution, the DOGE efforts, and sanity in DC in general.
You know what is racist?
When Schumer and every Democrat tell us day after day that black Americans are not smart enough to get an ID.