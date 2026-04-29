Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Jim Trageser's avatar
Jim Trageser
10h

Some of us have been calling out Owens ever since she crossed the rubicon into crazy a couple years back. The Jew-hating nutjob Carlson, too ...

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John Rogitz's avatar
John Rogitz
10h

Sasha, you are right.

Now that I got it off my chest, one more thing, and I know you have heard this before: you will have a much happier, fulfilled life by turning away from social media. Or at least shrinking the time you spend on it. Social media is worthless. It is poisonous to your soul. It is the most insidious time waster ever invented.

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