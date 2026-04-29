Social media is the Great Dehumanizer. If we can’t see people, if we can’t look them in the eye, if we can’t talk to them, we lose our humanity. And so we have.

As someone who has spent half of my life, 30 years, online, I can say it didn’t start out that way. It is the unintended consequence of having more people online than ever before at a time when there are more people alive than ever before. What could possibly go wrong?

I didn’t really get what a dehumanizing panopticon we’d built until I became a target, and then I noticed how I was part of the group with all of the power, dehumanizing, and attempting to destroy the side that had no power. Now, it isn’t so much about sides as it is about doing what humans have always done: build tribes and fight wars.

We watched much of the Left dehumanize and mock Charlie Kirk in death, then we watched high-profile Democrats like Barack Obama and AOC essentially justify why Charlie deserved it, or at least didn’t deserve to be remembered well.

How they all felt no shame in behaving that way should be a five-alarm fire inside each of them. It won’t be. They always find ways to justify what they’re doing, usually based on some lie they cherry-picked and spread like a game of television:

He thinks all black women are stupid!

He thinks if a black pilot is flying your plane, you’re in danger!

He thinks all women should never work!

None of it is ever true. Despite Charlie’s efforts to have rational and reasonable dialogue with people, that hasn’t stopped the Left from taking his words out of context, defining him as someone he isn’t.

What I saw these people do to Charlie Kirk in the wake of his death was one of the ugliest things I’ve ever seen in the social media era.

That is, until Candace Owens and others decided that Israel actually killed Charlie and not Tyler Robinson, a radicalized vigilante who wanted to shut Charlie Kirk up by any means necessary. That was the moment the Right needed to stand together and stand against this level of political violence coming from the Left. But that didn’t happen.

Instead, Creepy Candace decided to use Erika Kirk as the subject of her video series for clicks and views. She decided all of it was fair game, inserting herself into the post-assassination story by pretending she had the goods on Erika, her mother, and the plot by Israel to kill Charlie. I don’t think she believes it. I think she knows it’s controversial and profitable. It is still evil. It is still wrong.

Ugliness of that magnitude is the stuff of Romans, a true low point in modern American life. No one on the Left will shame her because they could never be seen defending Erika Kirk. Many on the Right also seem hesitant to call her out, which is deeply disappointing. If you can’t draw the line there, where can you draw it?

After the assassination attempt on Trump’s life, a video circulated showing Erika Kirk crying as she left the venue, “I just want to go home,” she said. Well, you can imagine what the minions of the repulsive Candace Owens did with that. Here is just a sample:

For the most part, Erika Kirk has attempted to take the high road. Well, no more. Today, she decided to finally speak out and let Creepy Candace have it. She also used the moment to highlight her husband’s important debates, a dialogue so desperately needed right now.

Naturally, driven by pure evil, the icky, creepy, crawly minions were at it again. Their bloodlust knows no bounds.

Candace shot back and claimed she never said Erika murdered her husband, but that was very quickly debunked by Laura Loomer in a text message:

There are Conservtives standing against Candace and doing so loudly. Here are some decent people rising up to say something. Jeremy Boering, who has now started his own show, has a long video on Toxic Femininity, but his five-minute rant on Candace Owens (both used to work at the Daily Wire) is pure brilliance.

And more:

Candace Owens bears all the markers of a sociopath. She can’t be shamed. She luxuriates in attention and cruelty. But that doesn’t mean others should go along with it.

She hides behind her faith and pretends she is doing God’s work. Her pathology revolves around Israel, but also it’s clear there is jealousy buried in there that Erika Kirk got so much attention after Charlie’s murder. She bullies her because it hurts the right people, and the more they suffer, the deeper the satisfaction for a sociopath.

I don’t care about Candace Owens, and I don’t feel qualified to say what awaits her in the afterlife, but I can’t imagine evil like this will be rewarded. At the very least, Karma is a bitch, and history won’t be kind.

And by the way, Erika Kirk is only getting stronger. Her enemies can suck it.