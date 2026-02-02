When Don Lemon and a group of agitators stormed a church in Minneapolis, they so terrorized those inside that a woman broke her arm trying to flee, and children were seen quietly sobbing as their parents tried to comfort them. To Don Lemon, this was journalism. To a Grand Jury, however, he broke the law.

For most Americans, getting arrested might be the worst thing that’s ever happened to them. To Don Lemon, however, it is, without a doubt, the best.

Before this, Don Lemon’s YouTube channel was languishing in obscurity, with only Jennifer Welch and JoJo from Jerz wine moms tuning in. Now, he, like Jimmy Kimmel, has been transformed into a free speech martyr.

Don Lemon’s ego was already bigger than Texas before his life was transformed when he made kids cry in a Minneapolis church. At first, I thought, please no. We don’t need another one. We don’t need the bloviating, the “it’s a chilling escalation” op-eds. We don’t need the self-righteous speeches. He’ll go down in history books. Everyone will continue to pretend free speech is under threat.

Then I watched Megyn Kelly’s rundown of the case, and she convinced me that arresting him was the right thing to do. She approaches this as both a lawyer and a journalist and explains why Don Lemon did not cover this “protest” as a journalist but rather as an activist.

Lemon has now been ensnared in the same law that has punished others for protesting outside of abortion clinics. They never figured it would splash back in their face like toilet water. Ah, but it has.

Both Don Lemon and Jimmy Kimmel were two-bit has-beens before Trump shone a light on them. All they had to do was something so terrible that they crossed a line. In Lemon’s case, he invaded a sacred space and then called them all “white supremacists.”

In Kimmel’s case, he joked that Trump wasn’t mourning Charlie but was instead playing golf, and that Tyler Robinson was MAGA. It was so repulsive that it horrified millions of Americans who demanded he be taken off the air. That’s really why he was yanked. But the truth never matters, and now, Jimmy Kimmel sees himself as a warrior for the “resistance.”

In reality, Lemon is now forever connected to Charles Manson look-alike, William Kelly, who was screeching and blathering in a way that I know would bug even AOC.

Here he is getting a standing ovation at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party:

And here he is, dancing the night away.

The whole thing comes full circle, as a snake eating its own tail, when Don Lemon will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Monday night.

I’m sure they’ll pat each other on the backs, get the necessary viral spots the resistance so badly craves, and they’ll pretend they’re the heroes in this story. They’ll think less about the children they made cry, how gutted so many on the Right were after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, how strange it is that their enemies are their fellow Americans, and how they’ve both built careers on demonizing and dehumanizing them.

None of that will occur to them. That’s the beauty of living inside of an insulated, isolated Doomsday Cult that becomes more like a padded cell by the day. You never have to think about the collateral damage. You never have to think about the truth.