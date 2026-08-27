Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Mark Douglas's avatar
Mark Douglas
9h

Yes, the leftists must politicize everything. Everything must be turned into a litmus test. It’s exhausting and it’s sickening. And, yes, it’s totalitarian.

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Mike Homol's avatar
Mike Homol
9h

They don’t want to get along. They want to control the narrative at all costs. It’s the only thing that gives them peace - lording their virtuosity over all others. It’s all they care about. There’s never an issue that can’t be made into this. They really hate Trump because he understands this and does it right back. He plays by their own rules

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