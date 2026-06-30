Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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David White's avatar
David White
3h

Just last night I wrote an email to my son with the title: "Two Things That Are Not Real: Genocide in Gaza and Insurrection on Jan 6".

Genocide is trying to kill all of a "kin" (which is cognate with "gen"). If the Israelis had wanted to do that, the body count would be exponentially higher than it actually is.

Insurrection is denying the authority of the government. If the "mostly peaceful" Jan 6ers denied the authority of the government, they could have acted on Jan 5 or 7. By acting on Jan 6, they were trying to work within the authority of the government.

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David Noble's avatar
David Noble
3h

Thank you Sasha. You keep me sane.

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