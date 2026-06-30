One thing I’ve noticed about the Left is that once you cast yourselves as the “good” side, you can’t take criticism at all. It has to go only one way: those people over there are bad and we are good. This can be true on both sides, but that’s only when power is evenly distributed, and right now, in this country, it is not.

The Left controls all the blue squares on the Monopoly board, and if anyone dares to try to claim one (Paramount Plus, for instance, Elon Musk), they become enemies of the state. And you’ll see the Left cosplay oppression as though they don’t have all of the power. Even as their empire collapses and their power diminishes, they still have enough power to destroy careers, which is why no one will perform at America 250.

A reader writes to tell me this:

Everyone knows that any Democrat who goes against them will be stalked, swarmed, and harassed before getting primaried out.

Isn’t that exactly what happens in Trumpworld too?

See recent election results for Massie et al, and the incessant purge of workers deemed insufficiently obsequious to Dear Leader. If you’re going to call out one party for bad behavior, be honest and call it out when you see it in the other one.

And I’m sorry, when you start equating “impeachment” with the Nuremberg trials, your TDS is showing. That’s beyond hyperbole, but it also implies that the Nuremberg trials were a bad thing. And with that, you’ve lost me. It’s telling that you think bringing Nazis to justice was some sort of overreach. That’s just sick.

This is classic deflection. Yes, Trump will not support you and attempt to primary you out if you are someone, like Thomas Massie, who obstructs his agenda. Massie did worse than that. He pitted himself as at war with Trump. If you go to war on Trump - the guy who has been at war with almost everyone for ten years, chances are you won’t survive that fight.

But that is very different from the Left’s pattern of behavior. Remember how they treated Krysten Sinema just for the crime of dissent? This was four years ago:

You can’t tell me what the Left is like. I used to be on the Left. I called them out for this many times. I tried to wake them up to the fact that this was a form of terrorism, and it’s only gotten worse since then. They don’t do this on the MAGA side. They might bully online, but that is different from a screeching, terrorizing mob.

Even if you want to “both sides” it, then fine. Don’t position yourselves as “good” and the other side as fascist, Nazi, dictator… Take down your lawn signs. Stop with your “saving democracy” talk because none of it means anything.

As for the Nuremberg trials, that is not what I say; that’s what people on the Left say. High-profile people have said it again and again.

They are unhinged and insane, my friend. I don’t know what else to tell you. They think mass deportations and building a ballroom are on par with mass murder and genocide. They don’t even know what genocide means anymore, much less fascism or Nazism.

And finally, the use of the term “Dear Leader” exposes YOUR TDS, not mine. I see that you’ve tried to make it seem like TDS means people who think Trump can do no wrong. The problem is, you guys are so absolutely insane it’s impossible to even get to criticizing Trump.

There are plenty of things I would criticize, starting with the defunding of the National Parks. But every time I do, I think about the mass hysteria on your side, and I think, okay, Trump is still the better option. That is the thing all of you will have to deal with one day, and I hope that day comes soon.