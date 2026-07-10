Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Sonja Burgess's avatar
Sonja Burgess
6h

I was a paid subscriber of Tucker's but I have dumped him and I used to admire Candace but no longer. Both of them keep hammering on about the same things and I am beyond tired of the Trump is bad and the Jews run the world schtick.

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Michael Martin's avatar
Michael Martin
6h

"Don't let the door hit you on the way out."

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