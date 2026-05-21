Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Bernadette's avatar
Bernadette
12h

One can have sympathy on a human level for Massie’s wife dying too young, but it’s not a free pass to go rogue on your constituents’ interests in favor of being liked by the online crowd. He has gone toe to toe with Trump before and still won his district handily. Millions of dollars don’t change that many people’s minds, but not voting how your voters want you to will.

The cult comments are so weird. It implies non- thinking loyalty, but you can come to a reasoned sense of loyalty and that is very much a free choice.

In my mind Trump is doing the hard short term thing for a long term gain. The immediate consequences hurt and it sucks, but it is the kind of thing that most politicians won’t do and we all suffer for it later. Looking back in 20 years it will be very easy to praise Trump for what he did if Iran is completely neutralized for a generation or two, but in the meantime… yeah, gas prices.

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Jupplandia's avatar
Jupplandia
11h

The idea that it’s a cult if you object to Jew hatred, rather than a cult when you subscribe to Jew hatred, is bizarre. I think you made the right pick for the right reasons, and I despair that segments of the Right have fallen for insane nonsense and aligned with the woke Left. I wonder how sincere they ever were in opposing wokeness, backing Trump, and being MAGA, given how easily and rapidly they have gone the other way. I include Massie, MTG, Tucker in that and consider them all frauds. Massie’s result suggests that the majority of MAGA is smart and decent on this.

As for gas prices, the US obsession with those seems incredible to a UK observer. Ours are far higher. Yes, people struggle with it, but judging the whole economy by that doesn’t make sense and Trump has lowered inflation and delivered energy independence which has shielded the US from the Iran impact better than most places. Once Iran is resolved it will stabilise. Long term he’s putting the US economy in a much stronger position.

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