If you’re someone like me—a former Leftist who ran screaming from the Doomsday Cult in 2020 and found your way to Trump and MAGA, or maybe you never did, but you ran screaming from the Left because they’re crazy—you’ll throw up a little in your mouth like I just did hearing the boos at Madison Square Garden for Trump.

There were chants of “USA” in the crowd too, but the headlines will be only about the boos. We know the game, don’t we? They make their own reality, and nothing has obsessed and consumed them more than their collective hatred of Trump.

All of that hate, all these years, splashed back on them like dirty water from an outhouse at Coachella. That’s the kind of stink you can’t wash off. It’s all America sees—not how awful Trump is, but how awful and obsessed they are. They only make people like me remember why we left and why we still can’t stand any of them. They’re petty tyrants who think all of American society belongs to them.

In ten years, the Left has never gotten it, even after he owned them a second time in 2024. They’re the sneering ’80s high school bully who thinks he’s cool, but everyone watching the movie can’t stand him.

Trump, by contrast, comes off as the guy who survived all of it: impeachments, indictments, bullets whizzing past his head, and boos from wild-eyed cult members who have lost touch with reality, booing him at a Knicks game. We the people are SICK OF IT. Take your decade-long hate, swallow it, and choke on it.

They show us how they feel with every pointless No Kings protest (coming soon to a street corner near you), every time they boo him, and every dumb, unfunny late-night joke by Jimmy Kimmel or SNL. We’re over it. We want a less divided America, thank you very much.

This message didn’t say “We love President Trump,” it said f*ck Trump. And we’re supposed to what, break bread with these people or vote for them? No thanks. You couldn’t pay me.

I kept waiting and hoping that things would change, that they wouldn’t decide that half of this country and the guy they voted for didn’t belong in their “sacred” spaces. That day never came.

Instead, I watched them do stuff like this as a power flex to say to the rest of America, “we own all of this and if we don’t want you here, keep out.” It’s so gross. It’s so un-American. I wish it would end.

The more they do stuff like this, the more it drives people away. Not sure why they haven’t figured that out in all these years. They’re the ones who make every day miserable. They’re the ones who have sucked all of the fun out of everything. They’re the ones who ruined comedy, sports, movies, and music.

I’m not saying they won’t win elections, but that doesn’t mean they’ll win hearts and minds. All they know how to do is lose them.

This is all we’ve gotten from them for ten long years, and by now it feels like that one belligerent drunk party guest who refuses to leave and can’t stop talking about the guy who dumped her once. WHAT ABOUT ME!?? WHAT ABOUT MY NEEDS!??? Get over it. Move on.

Like it or not, Trump is and will always be a New Yorker. He loves the city, and he’s always loved the Knicks. Suck on that, losers.