Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Brian M's avatar
Brian M
11mEdited

I have ALWAYS been conservative. I was born this way to my Army dad. I can be open-minded socially (not to a crazy degree like the Progressives), but am financially conservative and always have been. So, for those dicks who want to boo the Leader of our country, F*ck yourselves. You are expressing your hatred of America when you boo a pro-American President. I never booed Obama or Biden, though I hated what they did to America. I respected the office. What kind of People undermine their own country and that of their neighbors, families and friends. All you do is make our nation weaker and less safe and less wealthy. You all know where you can go.

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Mad Dog's avatar
Mad Dog
11m

I don't hate the left. At some level, "hate" implies some measure of respect. I despise them. I'm contemptuous of them. Sometimes I'm even amused by them. But I don't hate them. I don't respect them enough for that.

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