It was touch-and-go for a while there, with a massive divide on the Left showing itself, as it did in Michigan, where Abdul El-Sayed barely pulled out a win against Haley Stevens.

He won by just 14, 893 votes. Crowley might win by even less, once the votes come in. That is remarkable that such a dramatic shift in the party was decided by a handful of votes. The question now becomes: can the establishment fend off the DSA, or does this signal their fear and hesitation?

It was even closer in Wisconsin, but the “Not Francesca Hong” candidate, David Crowley, just barely pulled it through in a squeaker.

This is Wisconsin, after all, the same state where Jacob Blake picked up a knife and was shot by police, causing one of the biggest battles in the raging Woke 1 Revolution in Kenosha just four years ago. That the vote was this close is shocking, considering what went on there.

Francesca Hong was just a wee bit too radical for the older voters, and her bid was being driven by the fanatical psychopaths coming soon to a ballot box near you. Be afraid. Be very afraid. Crowley is an establishment pick and built up a coalition of black voters, a demographic the DSA struggles with.

Without Hong on the ticket, it’s possible young voters don’t bother showing up since all the Democrats will have to sell is Trump fear. Maybe there is still enough of it, but the lure of the DSA is that they offered people something to vote for rather than just to vote against.

There is no doubt that Hong would have been easier for the Republicans to defeat. So much so that they might have lessened their attacks against her in the run-up to the election, for strategic reasons. She was such a strange candidate whose past was full of things like “I hate Thanksgiving” and “my son’s proximity to whiteness” and complaining about a Christmas decoration on her computer.

What it tells me is that black voters and older voters are not on board with the DSA, which might prove problematic elsewhere. Wisconsin is mostly a working-class state - and the DSA appeals mostly to pampered college kids.

But she almost won. She really did. That shows how much energy this group has. Whether her loss dampens some of their enthusiasm remains to be seen.