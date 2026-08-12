Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Brian M's avatar
Brian M
13hEdited

Hong had to be the worst candidate I have ever witnessed (worse than woman-abusing NAZI-man). And she barely lost. She has childish, fantasy positions. Everyone is an oppressor and frightening to her. She has no financial sense. Far Left governor Tony Evers even ran away from her and pulled a candidate out of the trash-bin who won with a big dose of financial support from the Dem Establishment. What is it with the DSA? This is exactly how Russia went down in the early 1900s, attacked by elite children in universities who stopped at nothing to wield power.

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John's avatar
John
13h

Part of me thinks that this DSA thing peaked with Mamdani and is already losing steam. I’m probably wrong, but Hong losing and AES barely winning give me a sliver of hope.

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