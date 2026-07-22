Correction: Joseph, Not Eugene McCarthy
I knew somewhere in that last piece was a mistake, but this was a big one. Eugene McCarthy was the guy who was too much of a lefty for the Democrats in the 1960s. Joseph McCarthy led the anti-Communist hunt in the 1950s.
Sorry about that! Thanks to a reader for pointing it out. It’s fixed now.
I'm more of a Charlie MCarthy man, myself...
Joseph McCarthy was not wrong about Communist infiltration of government. But he overplayed his hand and came across as a bully, so it was easy for the press (as the media were known) to smear him while siding, then as now, with far-left figures in government and other institutions.