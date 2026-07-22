Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Matthew Murphy's avatar
Matthew Murphy
8h

I'm more of a Charlie MCarthy man, myself...

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Mark Adams's avatar
Mark Adams
8h

Joseph McCarthy was not wrong about Communist infiltration of government. But he overplayed his hand and came across as a bully, so it was easy for the press (as the media were known) to smear him while siding, then as now, with far-left figures in government and other institutions.

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