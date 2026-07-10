She wanted fame, and now she’s gotten it. She’ll go down as the most humiliated podcaster in the history of podcasts. And not a moment too soon.

Now that the Tyler Robinson Probable Cause hearing is coming to a close, everyone can finally see who is lying and who was always telling the truth.

The long con by Candace Owens is finally over. It’s done. All that’s left are her sycophants who refuse to let go because they were sold such a convincing lie. None of that would matter if it weren’t for what she was lying about. Charlie Kirk and his beloved, grieving widow, Erika.

There aren’t enough words in the English language to describe the level of evil Candace Owens has engaged in for months on end. All it’s meant is that she’s gotten what she so badly craves: to have people talking about her, looking at her, noticing her. Inside, she is a nothing, a total zero.

She was gifted with charisma and good looks, and that has taken her places. Ultimately, though, because there is nothing inside, she has had to steal from others to become more popular, and now she’s trying to steal Charlie Kirk's legacy.

Those who have excused her, defended her, ignored her, covered up for her, or worst of all, gone along with her - like Tucker Carlson and Shawn Ryan - should hang their heads in shame today, but they won’t.

The evidence against Tyler Robinson is overwhelming. They have everything they need to send Tyler Robinson away for life without parole, unless it somehow goes to trial, where they’ll likely seek the death penalty. Right now, his defense team is just trying to keep him alive.

The grief felt by so many over the sudden and shocking death of Charlie Kirk has been immeasurable, but no one has been hurt more than Erika Kirk and her family because Candace Owens needed the story to be about her instead, and it was never about her.

Candace was sidelined by Charlie before his death, and she blames this on Israel and the Jews, and has somehow implicated Erika as being their puppet. But the truth is, she burned bridges on her way to the “top,” if you see being the number one podcaster in the world for a time, the top.

This case should be the end of her career. She's enough of a sociopath to simply do what she’s always done after she makes a mess of things - disappear and reinvent herself as something and someone else. Now that her sycophants treat her like a cult leader and God, however, it will be harder to let go of that role.

No one should forget what Candace Owens and her army of bored, dumb women did to Erika. They called her a sex trafficker. They called her a puppet to Israel. They mocked how she looked, what she wore, and how she hugged. Only a few prominent people stood up for her, including Ben Shapiro, who lays out the case brilliantly here.

And yes, I know that the Jew haters and Israel obsessives will say, of course, he’s Jewish, as Candace has done many times. They’ll say the same about those who aren’t Jewish, like Chicks on the Right, who have been calling out Candace for months now and whose podcast should be much more popular.

And of course, Dana Loesch, who said she reached out to some of those defending Candace in hopes of getting through to them, like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly.

Erika Kirk has many angels. They’ve taken a major hit for being on the right side, including dips in clicks, views, and subscribers, and have been attacked nonstop on social media and in their comment sections.

It’s called having a spine. It’s called standing up for what is right. It’s not that hard, though it can be lonely. I mean, if even Nick Fuentes can do it, why can’t everyone else?

This is no surprise or secret. Many people have been ringing the bell about Candace Owens for a long time now. Her popularity on YouTube meant others decided she was “successful,” like Joe Rogan, and that she should be treated with respect. She led them right into the gutter.

Jessica Reed Kraus is just one of her victims and has a must-read series on how Owens tried to ruin her life and the lives of others for no reason except to be an evil witch.

An X account that goes by the name of Data Republican finally sank Candace for good:

When Candace’s army claimed Candace never said any of it, Data Republican showed up with receipts.

Candace’s predictable response:

MilkBarTV put together this compilation of Candace's remarks about Erika Kirk. We should never forget how many people who claimed to be Charlie’s friends yet said nothing about any of it.

Those who want to see Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA destroyed because they hated Charlie are amplifying Candace Owens. But every so often, an ordinary person out there notices just how crazy it all is and has no problem saying so:

Megyn Kelly has become a focal point for many on X for her refusal to call out or denounce Candace Owens and instead, defend her. Since no one—not Piers Morgan, Mark Halperin, or anyone else who has interviewed her — ever confronted her directly about Candace, one of her guests—Matt Murphy—had to do it.

I was glad to see the topic discussed at all on Megyn’s show, as she’s steadfastly avoided it. It is a big story, one that, in the past, she would have chased and brought to her viewers. The problem is she’s caught in the middle between her new audience of Israel haters and her old audience, who feel betrayed by the change in her tone.

None of this seems to have impacted her viewership or listeners. I suspect if it had, she’d make some adjustments. She has softened a bit on the Israel stuff of late, but when it comes to Candace Owens, she has been MIA.

Megyn Kelly has been kind to me, and I would not have an income if not for her. I have defended her on X for a long time now, and I do not wish to see her “canceled” or for others to stop watching or listening. To me, this is important enough to take a stand, if for nothing else, for decency.

At some point, it has to be about something bigger than traffic, viral videos, and subscriptions. It has to be about doing the right thing, standing on the right side, even if it costs you everything. In the end, that’s all you really have.

I look forward to the day when Candace Owens no longer matters. If only we all could just ignore her. That would be the punishment she deserved. It was never her place to insert herself like this, to create so much chaos and pain for Erika and their family. I have never seen anything this evil in the 30 years I’ve been online. I can only hope the Right can decouple itself from this madness before it’s too late.

I am working on a longer podcast about Charlie. I hope to post over the weekend. Until then…