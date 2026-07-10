Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Brian M's avatar
Brian M
7hEdited

There was a time that I admired Owens, for stepping out and opposing Establishment forces. She was not saying anything too crazy and supported Trump, a populist who also defies the Establishment. That made sense. Tucker was also in this camp in my mind. But then Candace "jumped the shark" when first Trump and then Kirk, ditched her as her opinions and demands became too crazy. That made her even more nuts and more vindictive, willing to say anything to get back at those she thought were disloyal. I dumped following her at her JTS moment. I don't like turncoats (can say all the same about MTG or Tucker).

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Brandy's avatar
Brandy
7h

I will never listen to her again and I stopped the day she attacked Erika Kirk. I don't need a reason. I know, as a wife to the love of my life, what that would feel like or I can imagine. Fuck her. I hope she 🔥 metaphorically.

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