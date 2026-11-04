Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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David Orr's avatar
David Orr
12h

So, if we can never “take stuff away from people”, it’s all over, isn’t it? Individual freedom has been eaten alive by “Free Shit Nation.”

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Dave Begley's avatar
Dave Begley
11h

Of all the results from last night, Minnesota's were the most shocking to me.

A great TV ad was run by the GOP candidate for Secretary of State. He only got 41% of the vote. He lost by a country mile.

Billions of taxpayer money was stolen by Somalia immigrants and the state government did nothing. The MN AG, Keith Ellison, won with 55% of the vote.

There were attacks on federal law enforcement in MN this past year and state and local law enforcement did nothing.

And, of course, there were the George Floyd riots. Property damage exceeded $500m. Two deaths. During the riots, Governor Walz and the mayor of MPLS did nothing.

Electricity rates have increased 24% since 2020.

But every single statewide DFL candidate won and won by a big margin.

Minnesota is now a one-party state. And a failed state. It will continue to decline but voters approve. Good luck Gophers.

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