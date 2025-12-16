All Trump had to do was say nothing about Rob Reiner, or else offer a statement of sympathy. But he didn’t want to. He wanted to hit back at someone who had been obsessed with him, consumed by that obsession, for ten years. So Trump took the shot and started another major battle in our Virtual Civil War.

In my opinion, I don’t think Trump knew at the time that he wrote this that the main suspect was Rob Reiner’s own son, Nick. I also think he was making what he thought was a joke, but it was one he never should have made, and it landed like a lead brick.

On the other hand, he also knows that it doesn’t matter what he says or does because their reaction to him will always be the same. They’ll find the one wrong thing, and they’ll turn it into a media narrative for 48 hours. So, he probably figures, why not drop a lit match on that dried-out pile of weeds, and so here we are.

Nothing they say about him will ever destroy him. He knows that. He was convicted and guilty just by winning in 2016. They were already planning to celebrate his death even before this. We know that too.

It is right to condemn what Trump said. Any decent person would. We have to hold onto our humanity because it’s the only thing we have control over in this Virtual Civil War. But what I noticed over the past 24 hours is that once again, it is the reaction to Trump that is always worse than what Trump said or did.

I became a target over the past day because I said that Barack Obama essentially called Charlie Kirk a racist. I got ratio’d and a community note, and then came the endless dehumanizing tweets, a familiar ritual to me — I’ve had it happen more times than I can count. I know I should shut up, and maybe they would leave me alone, but, like Trump, I resent being told I have to shut up or else.

True, Obama sent out the obligatory tweet in the immediate aftermath, as did most Democrats, after the assassination. But it was a lie. They didn’t mean it. At least with Trump, as awful as it was, it wasn’t a lie. He hated Rob Reiner, and Rob Reiner hated him.

Obama showed his true colors just days later in an effort to snuff out any legacy or reputation Charlie might leave behind. He had to get out there and remind his flock that they are still the better people and thus have a right to judge and criticize Charlie, who wasn’t there to defend himself.

And then, AOC in Congress called him “ignorant” and “uneducated” to prevent the GOP from honoring him on September 19th, just two weeks after his death.

Do you think the Republicans in Congress would yell and scream after a moment of silence for Rob Reiner?

To be fair, plenty of Democrats spoke out forcefully about the assassination, including Chuck Schumer and others, so this isn’t to say they all reacted badly. Even Rob Reiner showed empathy and compassion.

It was, however, remarkable how casually they all spread the lie that Charlie Kirk was a racist. It became a talking point and an accepted truth among many of them in Congress. But it wasn’t true about Charlie. It was a lie.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated to shut him up. Rob Reiner’s son allegedly murdered his parents. These are not the same. The Democrats piling on and saying Charlie was a racist, a Nazi, and his memorial was a Klan rally, echoed the sentiments of his assassin. That’s why they lost their jobs. They seemed to be condoning political violence.

Then there were the Tweets. True, the elected Democrats were not out there saying horrible things. Still, the Democrats - except John Fetterman — did not condemn the widespread celebrating nor the disgusting wave of tweets in the wake of his death.

Trump stepped on a rake in his response to Rob Reiner’s death. Why did he need to bring this upon himself and his supporters? I do not know. I guess he probably figured, it doesn’t matter what he says, and he might as well give the people what they want. The people want to be able to go nuclear on Trump and his supporters, and this gave them that opportunity.

Despite how they would like to see themselves, what I saw on the Left over the past ten years, as I’ve written about many times, showed me that we weren’t the good guys. We stood in judgment of Trump, but then we set about proving ourselves to be just as bad, just as cruel.

The reaction to Trump’s two assassination attempts was a blip on the radar. Even now, they suggest it was nothing, or that he wasn’t actually hit, or that his bandage was fake. Again and again, I’ve seen the Good People of the Left, the lawn-side people signal their inhumanity, and none of them seem to be able to see what their hatred of Trump has done to them.

Even in my conversations with those closest to me, they can’t ever accept any blame or take responsibility for the ugliness we’ve seen from them, Rob Reiner and Jimmy Kimmel included, for ten years.

That was never enough. They had to destroy Trump, and instead, in my opinion, have destroyed themselves. They believe everything they say and do is justified. Not even an assassin’s bullet stops them.

That doesn’t mean I think what Trump said was good or right or that he should have said it. He’s said offensive things his entire life, things you can’t believe he would say. And yet, he’s won twice now. That means Trump isn’t the disease. For many Americans with no power and no representation in society, he is their best and most powerful weapon in this Virtual Civil War.

The guy who has survived them, the impeachments, the indictments, the assassination attempts, the unending attacks on him, his staff, his family - treating them like Hitler and the Nazis and justifying everything they say and do because “Trump said something” — is the same guy who would say something so cruel about Rob Reiner’s death. No one else could have survived it.

And yet, as bad as Trump is, the Left always finds a way to be somehow worse. There is a reason they lost in November 2024, and they’ve never asked themselves what that might be. They’ve just gotten meaner and fought back harder and become more Trump-like every day.

The truth? They need Trump. They need me. They need ways to release all that pent-up “goodness.” They need to take it out on someone, and they have found their target in Trump and MAGA. So why would they give up something they’ve become addicted to? I’m not sure they ever will.

It was always a matter of clicking their heels together three times and saying, “There’s no place like home.” They just had to offer the people something better to win. Getting rid of Trump was always easy if they could face the truth about why he won and what they’ve become.