Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian DeLeon's avatar
Brian DeLeon
1h

“The two I’m on the panel with are much more steeped in foreign policy than a governor is.”

Then what the fuck are you doing there, Whitmer? Using your frequent flyer points? Doing some alpine skiing? Having AOC sound like she’s gargling balls is bad enough. Go make me a vodka martini, bartender. But this clown, Wretched Whitmer, of draconian Covid policy and punishment, is about as out of place at this conference as a pipe fitter in a ballet class.

Reply
Share
3 replies
NNTX's avatar
NNTX
1h

None of the Dems in Munich distinguished themselves. AOC raised her profile with the same “short clips” she decries—vibing while she knits and simplifying governance to soundbites of remarkable vacuity.

Hilary, otoh, is still bitter than she was defeated by Trump. Her face tells the story of her contempt for anyone who dares (!) to disagree with her.

Whitmer and Newsom had nothing of substance to contribute; it was either propaganda or inanities.

Meanwhile Marco Rubio gave a brilliant speech that made our essential issue—What is the West going to defend—quite clear. Many of us have thoroughly rejected the Globalist bromides of managed decline, DEI/ESG, Climate alarmism, bizarre sexual and gender cults, Marxist/socialist control of others, censorship and such unpopular initiatives as “15 minute cities”. Only by obscuring what is behind the globalist agendas (and the accompanying grift, corruption and untold wealth for the party bosses and funders advocating such an approach to the world, would anyone accept them.

It is brave and truthful authors like you Sasha (and others in independent media) that expose how very broken (and often, evil) the ideas of Globalism and their adherents are. Thank you again!

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture