You know things must have been bad for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Munich for the New York Times to attempt some damage control.

But rather than the substance of her arguments, it was her on-camera stumbles when answering questions about specific world affairs that rocketed around conservative social media and drove plenty of the discussion about her visit, as political observers speculated whether they would make a dent in a potential presidential run in 2028.

It must be nice to have a full court press — a propaganda machine — to run cover for you every time you make a mistake. Can you imagine if Donald Trump got this kind of cushion every time he stumbled? Or any time he stumbled? Or even one time, even one break, even one nice headline ever from the New York Times?

The script didn’t go as planned for AOC. On the upside, at least she finally knows what the real world is about and why it’s not as great as it might seem to have a magic mirror that always tells you who is the fairest of them all.

It wasn’t just her long pause, her ums, and her uhs, as she tried to think of the right thing to say when asked about the US sending troops to protect Taiwan. That was bad enough.

But there was more.

AOC makes the same mistake Kamala Harris always has. She tries to sound presidential and forgets to be herself. It’s okay to say you don’t know things or to laugh or to show humility, as Gretchen Whitmer attempted to do. But truth be told, both women came off so empty-headed that one can’t help but wonder why they’re there at all.

Mark Halperin says she did enormous damage to her political career.

AOC got her first real lesson in what it’s like to swim in the deep end. It was a good indicator that she is not ready to run for president. Unless someone else magically appears, it’s Gavin Newsom vs. Kamala Harris.

I did have to laugh at this paragraph in the Times story:

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez argued that efforts to make clips of “any five-to-10-second thing” from her remarks go viral online, especially in the conservative ecosystem, had been done to “distract from the substance of what I am saying.”

Now imagine that on repeat by every major news outlet in the land for ten years, and then she’ll get a tiny taste of what it’s like for Trump or any other politician on the Right.

Hillary Gets Owned

The legacy media so protects the Democratic Party, there has never been any reckoning or hard questions put to them about anything serious over the past ten years.

They’ve never had to defend their increasingly insane positions, the ten-year terror of “cancel culture” that became lawfare that led all the way to two impeachments, four indictments, two assassination attempts, a felony conviction, and the attempt to throw Trump off the ballot in several states ahead of the election.

Except that this time, Hillary Clinton was confronted by Czech leader Petr Macinka. It was remarkable to hear someone say what everyone — except the Democrats — already knows.

How easily she becomes angry and triggered, like anyone from the Left when confronted. She couldn’t address the idea that the Left had lost its mind and kept trying to put out the zingers. But all that did was make her seem even more out of touch.

The legacy media does them no favors in protecting them from the truth. You wouldn’t want them flying overseas and making fools of themselves, right?

Obama Pushes New Version of “Bitter Clingers.”

Obama seemed to be making the rounds, upstaging the Democrats in Munich, but also seeming to delight in showing Trump how much more popular he still is, with standing ovations at NBA games and podcasts that get millions of views.

But Obama’s reality disconnect came when he appeared on the Brian Tyler Cohen podcast and said the “other side does the mean, angry, exclusive, us/them, divisive politics,” and his side doesn’t.

So out of touch were his comments that even Piers Morgan had to respond:

Piers Morgan is right. There has never been a political movement in my lifetime that comes remotely close to what the Democrats are now, shutting out half the country, denying the results of our elections, shunning anyone who votes for or supports Trump, attacking federal officers, and endlessly protesting a duly elected president because they could not beat him in an election.

As of now, the podcast interview has 4 million views on YouTube, which proves Obama can still draw a crowd, unlike any other Democrat. It’s also quite evident he still leads the party, which makes it that much harder for a new leader to rise. They’re always compared against him, and none of them can compete, certainly not their Great White Hope, Gavin Newsom.

No one would ever dare confront Obama about what has happened to the Left, but it would be great if someone would. I’d like them to tell us what they plan to do with all of these terrible, awful people they’ve thrown away like human garbage.

Obama’s massive ego still can’t stand that Trump won, not once but twice. He wants this country to follow the path he laid out and seems more than happy to send his army out into battle every day to ensure victory. But if they can’t confront their own problems because no one will ever ask the tough questions, they’ll forever be running in place and getting nowhere.