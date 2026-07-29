Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim I's avatar
Jim I
1hEdited

Unbelievable. Every American, every business and every school was impacted by the policies of this lifelong unelected bureaucrat, who now refuses to explain anything out of fear of being caught lying, which would be a new crime outside his auto-pen pardon.

Five monkeys with an iPhone and microphone would have caused less damage to our country than four years of Biden and his delusionary colleagues.

Reply
Share
2 replies
JJoshua's avatar
JJoshua
2h

5th

5th

5th

Scumbag

Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture