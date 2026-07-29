Anthony Fauci Testifies at Senate Hearing
My apologies for not getting this to you sooner. Anthony Fauci, who lied to the public about the origins of COVID, faces the Senate.
Here is Dr. Robert Malone on Fauci:
My apologies for not getting this to you sooner. Anthony Fauci, who lied to the public about the origins of COVID, faces the Senate.
Here is Dr. Robert Malone on Fauci:
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Unbelievable. Every American, every business and every school was impacted by the policies of this lifelong unelected bureaucrat, who now refuses to explain anything out of fear of being caught lying, which would be a new crime outside his auto-pen pardon.
Five monkeys with an iPhone and microphone would have caused less damage to our country than four years of Biden and his delusionary colleagues.
5th
5th
5th
Scumbag