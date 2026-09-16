Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Anna Runkle's avatar
Anna Runkle
10h

I'm so happy to hear this! I was holding my breath as I clicked the notification with "Jasper" in the title.

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Bill Levin's avatar
Bill Levin
10h

God is good. I’m glad you and Jasper got a blessing.

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