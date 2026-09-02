Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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BBS's avatar
BBS
6h

I don't know you, Sasha and I don't know Jasper, but I love you both. That little boy is lucky to have you and you are lucky to have him.

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
6h

Sweet Jesus. So happy to hear about his recovery. Yes, prayers can work in many ways, including dogs.

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