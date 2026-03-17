This is just a note to say that I am working on a piece about my dog, Jack. I am finding it harder to concentrate than usual, and I just wanted you to know that there might be time between pieces and the next podcast. I might still drop the occasional written piece here in the meantime, as I always do.

I haven’t really taken much of a break on this Substack, and I don’t plan to now, but just FYI. It might take a little longer than usual to record anything, for those who might be wondering when the next podcast will be. It’s the redheaded doggie, not the little white one, Luna, showcasing her talents way back when.

My dog Jack, my beloved puppy and best friend, is not yet gone, but every day it might be the day, and that’s really hard to live through, I must admit.

I want to give him a proper tribute to remember him well for the 12 years we’ve had together. Stay tuned.