Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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HAVUK's avatar
HAVUK
1h

Live with Jack and savor every moment. Letting a dear family member go is painful. Please pat his beautiful head from all of us.

Best dog quote from Roy Rogers: "If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went".

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Bryan Stephens's avatar
Bryan Stephens
1h

It is hard to lose that friend

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