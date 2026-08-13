It is still one of the weirdest things that has ever happened in modern-day America. Trump was giving a speech at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when shots rang out. I was watching the rally, as I always did and still do, and when I looked up from my computer, the podium was empty. Trump had been shot and was on the ground.

For a few agonizing seconds, no one knew what was going to happen next. Were we to have witnessed the assassination of a former president on live television? Or would Trump survive it? Who shot him and why?

The one thing that didn’t happen was for it to be a moment where the entire country took a breath. To do so would have meant, in an election year, all of you in the legacy media doing the bidding for the Democrats would have been forced to humanize Trump, and to do that you’d have to admit that you’d been lying to the American people for the previous eight years.

Maybe there was a day or so of statements and remarks, obeying formality, but it wasn’t long after that Democrats and many in the media began joking about it, mocking Trump supporters. The reaction was almost worse than the assassination attempt itself. Half of America was too numb to even notice or care that we’d just lived through a near-catastrophe in American history.

I would say it was a wake-up call, but it wasn’t. It was an appetizer. A blitzed out surfer dude would try to shoot him in Florida. Then, some fool high on vigilantism would try to shoot not just him but a room full of reporters. Many in the legacy media, those who showed up, were almost assassinated too.

You’d think that would have been a wake-up call. But even that wasn’t. Assassination attempts on Trump’s life seem to be just another day to drive the churn. No real sympathy allowed for him because one of his Truth Social posts or some policy decision, or another ICE raid locked you all back into your familiar mode of cherry-pick, dehumanize, lie.

So now, when news leaked that Trump was shifted to a secret plane to protect him after yet another potential assassination attempt, we get nothing but whining and complaining from the media: what about us?

At least that’s what this reporting by Kaitlan Collins on CNN looks like.

Now, I know Trump hits her pretty hard, tells her to smile, and she’s quietly getting her revenge out night after night, but it is exactly this kind of reporting that has put us where we are today. As Albert Brooks once said in Broadcast News - Never forget, WE ARE THE STORY:

True, they don’t make movies that good anymore, not even close, and news doesn’t have those same standards anymore, not even close. But still, Iran tried to assassinate our president. Again. Shouldn’t that be the bigger story here?

I’m sorry that you all almost blew up in a plane. That must have been chilling. But it’s not like you couldn’t have seen it coming. I mean, what part of people trying to kill our president every second of every day isn’t coming through?

Did you not know that Iran believes it can topple Trump by any means necessary, including winning over influencers like Tucker Carlson? A bullet or bomb would only be easier.

It would be nice if legacy media would treat something this serious with the seriousness it deserves. Then, maybe the Left might grow a conscience rather than fantasize, dream about, chant about, beg for Trump’s death.

The house the legacy media built is one half of this country waking up every day and dreaming about, fantasizing about, begging for Trump’s death. They’d probably cheer if Iran took him out.

Here are some examples:

They are victims of all of you and the lies you’ve been telling about Trump, always finding the worst thing to send out into the churn so that every day inside the Doomsday Cult they’re out of their minds. You could turn things around if you wanted. You could treat Trump like a human being. But instead, this is your legacy, freaks like this:

David Muir’s report seems to suggest yet another bad thing Trump did when all that happened was he was taken away by the Secret Service and then some internal spy leaked the story to make Trump look bad, because of course they did.

No president in any of our lifetimes has survived this many assassination attempts nor has had this many death threats by Iran or psychos who spend too much time on Discord. You take your life in your hands when you travel with him, and you should not expect the Secret Service to prioritize you. Their job is to look out for our guy, the one we need to lead.

Still, given all of this, it would be nice if people were more shocked that Iran was trying to kill our president. And for that, we can blame you in the legacy media because you are so busy scaring the public about Trump that you can’t be bothered to tell them the truth about what really threatens us.

I do wonder how you will all treat Trump when he is no longer here. Will you finally be able to see the human being inside the monster you invented? Will all of those glassy-eyed monsters on TikTok find their hearts once more and feel something other than unhinged rage?

I don’t know. But to me, what matters is not what happened to the press but what has happened to so many of you, and what almost happened to the President. Again.

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