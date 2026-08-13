Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Doingmybest's avatar
Doingmybest
just now

And president trump is killing our country. And undermining it.

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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
1m

Are you kidding me? They are loving it! Half of the country would be dancing in the streets if Trump got assassinated. Shameful, but sadly true.

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