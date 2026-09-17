Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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NNTX's avatar
NNTX
2h

Karl Rove is an exemplar of the brand of Republican that take great pride in their sterling "values", while selling us down the river to Islamists, the Chinese, and enabling an IC infested Deep State to dominate us all.

Elections usually involve a binary choice; which entails often choosing the "lesser" of two evils. There is NO question that the sick stew of Dem/Leftist/Radical policies are evil. Rove should be ashamed. He is betraying Texans and Americans.

But he'll be on Fox again with his dopey "props" to "explain" elections to all us rubes.

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Jack Walker's avatar
Jack Walker
2h

Rove has always been despicable. He’s just showing his true colors.

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