Dear Mr. Rove,

In today’s Wall Street Journal, you have now committed to voting for a Democrat in Texas, Jon Rosenthal, because of a tweet by his opponent, Bo French.

I understand that you can’t abide a post like that. Admittedly, it is a terrible thing to say. The students are just having fun. For what it’s worth, I didn’t see anyone on X defending him. I saw nearly every Republican I know push back harshly, which is why it has 52 million views.

You wrote:

He posted a picture of screaming, joyous, celebrating burnt-orange-clad students. Referring to students who appeared to be South Asian or Hispanic in the photo’s foreground, he declared, “I heard UT graduation this year looked like this. I didn’t believe it. The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined.”

I am a former Democrat. I left the party in 2020. I didn’t become a Trump supporter or voter until around 2022 when I began seeing how crazy the Democrats had become.

It was partly because the lawfare was attempting to throw their political enemy in jail, but it was also their totalitarian worldview that forbade anyone from speaking out against the dangerous practice of “gender affirming care” on minors.

I can’t defend Bo French, but I can say voting for him is not as bad as voting for a guy who believes in harming children’s bodies for life when they can’t consent, to say nothing of his belief that biological men and boys should be allowed to compete with women and girls.

Imagine having to pick and choose your generals in World War II based on things they said on social media. Imagine policing their minds to see how pure they were. We’d need Patton to wake you up to what is at stake. We need MEN.

We don’t always get to choose whether they are good or bad. The kids need us to protect them, not to be mewling crybabies sucking our thumbs in the corner like you, Mr. Rove.

General Patton said Jews were “sub-human,” and criticized black soldiers too. He was abusive and offensive. But he was also a necessary general to fight and win a war. He also ordered German citizens to view the atrocities at Buchenwald. People are complicated.

You then write:

Mr. French also has issues with women. When Kamala Harris posted a 2024 campaign plea on X to “trust” women “to make decisions about their own body, health care, and future,” he responded, “There are just some things where you can’t trust women.” He has also opined that “no one hates themselves more than educated white women. This hatred drives them to hate everything else too.”

But where is the lie? How are we supposed to trust women again after the Lindsay Clancy mess? And how is 1 million abortions a year good for any civilized society? And no, I’m not saying abortion should be illegal, but come on.

You write:

These people are diminishing the Republican Party, not building it. I’ll have no part of it. This November, I’ll vote for only the second Democrat in my life. The first was Lt. Gov. Bob Bullock in 1994, because I thought he would work with Republicans. The second will be Mr. French’s opponent, Jon Rosenthal. The GOP’s stables need a cleaning. This is a good place to start.

Fine, but just know people like me will remember this, Mr. Rove. I’ll be sure to hang it around your neck like a dead cat when the day finally comes when all of these young people are looking to all of us adults who could have protected them. What will you tell them, Mr. Rove? You were mad over a tweet?

You will be helping to usher in dangerous medical procedures that sterilize children. You understand that, right? They are given puberty blockers when they are too young to consent and then, if given cross-sex hormones, they are unable to grow sexual organs of a normal size and unable to reproduce.

This kid was just 13 years old when they got their claws into him. Watch this video, Mr. Rove. He was told that he could bank his sperm at 13 years old. They put him on drugs to turn him into a female. This is what you are voting for.

There are thousands of them walking around with scars where breasts should be, many of them having been surgically castrated. They deserve to be protected, and at the moment, nearly every Democrat supports this dangerous medicalization of confused young people.

You’d hope politicians and medical professionals would stop them, but no. They are at the mercy of a violent, crazed mob of lunatics who bully and harass anyone who dares protest. Why do you think people like me voted for Trump?

Is Trump perfect? No. Is he offensive? At times. Does he do things I don’t like? Yes, all the time. But is he the only man who can stop the greatest medical scandal of our lifetimes? Also yes. It took his second election win for anyone prominent to put his foot down and say, “not through me.”

This is the stuff of nightmares, Mr. Rove. If stopping it means we elect people who say truly awful, cruel things? Then so be it. Democrats must learn their lesson, not Republicans. James Talarico has already walked back his stance on Gender-Affirming Care so he can get elected in Texas. You’re not even asking for that much.

Shame on you for helping these fanatics take back power. Those of us who have sacrificed much of our status and professional lives to stand up for kids and protect them from a dangerous contagion won’t soon forget your weakness.