Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
12h

Soros invited all of his puppets for the Global Progressive Mobilisation in Spain last weekend. Murphy is the poster child for DODOs - Demographically Obsolete Democrat Oafs. They are engineering their own extinction through mass migration and low birth rates: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/dodo-democrat-extinction

Reply
Share
4 replies
234's avatar
234
12h

Sasha could pretty much cut and paste this message to every Democrat in Congress, but would have to add a lot for the one sent to Ilhan Omar.

Reply
Share
2 replies
191 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture