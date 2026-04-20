Dear Senator Murphy,

Dear Senator Murphy,

There was a time when I was your biggest fan. I thought your filibuster on gun control was one of the most miraculous things I’d ever seen in government. “Wow,” I thought. “That’s a hero.” I was locked into a feedback loop back then and very much part of a system that built totalitarianism in this country. You couldn’t see it then, and neither could I.

I can’t fault you for falling for the same deceptive practices as I did by a ruling class — a true oligarchy, a woke oligarchy you might call it — because how were you to know? You have to somehow compete with the noise, and after a ten-year war on Trump, you’re all running out of names to call him and running out of excuses to explain your failures across the board.

Those failures include abandoning America’s working-class majority to chase utopia. I know. I was part of it too. That utopia is a gun-free world, isn’t it, Senator Murphy? But it’s also blurring the boundaries that have protected children throughout my lifetime. Thank God for Donald Trump, the one man who could fight back against all of you and win, not once but twice.

I was disgusted to hear your words against this country, its president, and reality itself when you stood before a crowd in Barcelona and said the following:

Why are you lying about this country, Senator? Trump isn’t trying to destroy democracy — he is only in power because of democracy. Note how you choose your words carefully. You say:

“He’s trying to steal OUR democracy.

He’s trying to seize OUR courts, OUR law enforcement, OUR media.”OUR? You mean YOUR, Senator, not OUR.

Let me set the record straight: Donald Trump was elected because you failed. You have lost control of your message and failed the people. All you’ve done for ten years is screech about Trump, blame Trump, lie about Trump to cover up your inability to reach the people with your own vision, your own hope, your own solutions. You have none.

All you ever had to do was stick with the truth, not lie, about who Trump really was, and you would not have lost to him a second time. But in painting him as Hitler, a fascist, a totalitarian, a pedophile, a felon, a dictator, you overplayed your hand, and that is how you got a pie in the face for a decade.

You cower on the sidelines and point your finger, “But teacher! He said a bad word! I’m telling!” You offer nothing for people like me who abandoned the Democratic Party long ago, back when I could see the real totalitarian threat.

It was never from Trump, who was the totalitarian. He’s just the only person on the planet who could stand up to you, deflect and survive your attacks, and prevail. Shouldn’t that tell you something? You threw everything you had at him, and he won again. That’s not authoritarianism or totalitarianism. That’s democracy.

Trump has made this country much freer, much more open, and given my daughter and others like her a chance to grow up in a country as I did, where I wasn’t afraid to say what I really think. If it sometimes bleeds into the offensive well, that’s the price we pay for a free society. At least young people have a chance. That is, if we can keep the real totalitarians out of power until such time as you can get a grip.

How is it that you and the Democrats have cultivated a climate of fear and a culture of silence and do not see it for what it is? You sought to censor speech via social media, violating the First Amendment. You captured Hollywood and the legacy media. You attempted to lie about law enforcement and defund the police. You have laid down indoctrination in place of education. Then you demanded we all go along with it or else. Haven’t you ever read 1984?

But worst of all, you have lied. You lied about Trump, and you lie about yourselves. That has hurt you more than Trump ever could. You live inside a delusional feedback loop and give the people what you think they want to hear. Well, guess what? You’re wrong. The people just want to hear the truth, and most reasonable Americans can see you for what you are: a coward and a liar.

All you had to ever do was offer the people something better. You couldn’t, and you still can’t. All you have are the lies that you are forced to tell your own voters to cover up for your failures.

This country does not belong to you. It belongs to all of us. Trump did not roll in with troops and overtake this country. He won the popular vote.

In America, you have to win elections by appealing to the public for their vote. You failed. Why? Children were being indoctrinated into a cult. They were being told, and still are, that they were born in the wrong body and all they had to do was take drugs and they could “fix” themselves. We were told we had to agree with that, to love Big Brother and declare 2+2=5. That isn’t all of it, but it’s symbolic of how your side lost touch with reality. It was the line people like me could not cross.

Right now, a faction of Trump’s supporters is throwing hissy-fit tantrums because they’re mad about Israel. It would be a great time for the Democrats to offer the people something, anything other than this mass deception, this grand illusion, this lie you have been telling America and spreading throughout the world. You have that opportunity sitting right in front of you, but you have to keep your cult afraid, awash in the same psychosis.

I feel sorry for you, Senator. Watching all of you lose your minds over Trump, all because you could not defeat him, makes you look weak.

Anyway, I just thought someone should tell you the truth, for once.