What great news to see that America This Week will be BACK! Election Night live episode:

Walter Kirn and I have missed talking, and missed all of you. On Tuesday night, November 3rd, we’ll get together for an election night livestream to watch returns come in, and maybe also take some time to rap about this year’s bumper crop of political lunacies. We’d love to have you join us for what should be a fascinating night. The Democrats are expected to secure a huge majority in the House, while most polls — whose infuriating inutility was always a rich theme in America This Week discussions — portray the Senate as a jump ball.

I can’t tell you how much I’ve missed these two. I always knew we were really lucky to hear from them every week, sometimes twice a week and of course, I knew it could not last. Then they stopped doing it. Now, they’re coming back! At least for one episode.

Things are looking up!

And thanks to all of those who have stuck around, as I have had a few dark nights of the soul. True, many have fled, but I appreciate those of you still here. God bless.