Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rooster's avatar
Rooster
1h

I’m reeling between immense sadness and bitter anger right now. And it has become clear to me… and I wouldn’t have said this until recently… that we are midst a furious battle between good and evil, and the lines continue to be drawn more starkly with every passing day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Brian DeLeon's avatar
Brian DeLeon
1hEdited

I’ve never cried for a complete stranger, but I’m crying today. From what I can see, Charlie Kirk was a decent, respectful, and principled man. What a horrible loss to his family foremost, and to our nation. As Chris Bray said today in his Substack, violence is all the left has, but it spells the end of them. It can’t come soon enough.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
51 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture