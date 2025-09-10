A Tribute to Charlie KirkBy his wife, ErikaSasha StoneSep 10, 20251715315ShareHere is a compilation of some of the beautiful videos made by Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika posted to Instagram. What a loss. So much love. Hope you enjoy, or at least have a good cry. And here are his last two videos posted to TikTok:1715315SharePrevious
I’m reeling between immense sadness and bitter anger right now. And it has become clear to me… and I wouldn’t have said this until recently… that we are midst a furious battle between good and evil, and the lines continue to be drawn more starkly with every passing day.
I’ve never cried for a complete stranger, but I’m crying today. From what I can see, Charlie Kirk was a decent, respectful, and principled man. What a horrible loss to his family foremost, and to our nation. As Chris Bray said today in his Substack, violence is all the left has, but it spells the end of them. It can’t come soon enough.