I saw a comment bloviating about Vanessa Redgrave and Israel, which I deleted too quickly but had meant to respond to. The point was not to get into a debate about whether Redgrave was right to call out the Zionists but rather, to use the podium at the Oscars for politics. I knew the people afflicted with Israel Derangement Syndrome would side with Redgrave. I almost addressed that in the piece but I didn’t want to make it overly long.

The point is that the Oscars a silly ritual about people patting themselves on the back. The more political they are, the worse they are because it’s politics that has not only destroyed the Oscars, but Hollywood too. If you think Redgrave or Marlon Brando or anyone else was right in using their award win to push their political agendas, fine. My point is that too much of that has now alienated their audience because it is preaching to the choir.