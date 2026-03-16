Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Greg B's avatar
Greg B
8hEdited

I will care about their political opinions when they care about mine.

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JJoshua's avatar
JJoshua
8h

Remember when the Oscars used to be about, you know, movies? What a society.

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