Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Cabeza78's avatar
Cabeza78
12h

Happy to pay! It beats all other “subscriptions” I have going!

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Grieving Father's avatar
Grieving Father
11h

Sasha, I have a sign on my wall (available at Amazon, among others) that helps me get through tough times, such as your loss of Jack.

It reads: "Don't Cry Because It's Over. Smile That It Happened."

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