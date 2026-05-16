Hello there, good friends and readers. As you know, I will be embarking on a road trip tomorrow AM to see my daughter for her birthday. I began driving across the country to see her when I found my beloved puppy Jack, and he was too big to fit in a crate to take with me on a plane, and I didn’t want him to ride in the cargo section. I came to love the road trips as a way to get to know America as she really is, rather than spend my entire life staring at a computer screen.

Now that my beloved buddy, my travel companion and best friend, is no longer here, I have two dogs who really could theoretically fit in the crate in the cabin on a plane.

But I don’t know, the driving is maybe the best way to spend what remaining time I have left, because at least it sort of feels like living. You know? It’s the world as it is, which is far preferable to the virtual one.

I have decided, because of the recent fracture on the Right and my own destiny in this crazy ecosphere, perhaps not so secure, to put my travel dispatches behind the paywall. I hate doing it. I prefer to offer up all of my stuff for free, as I have for going on six years now, but with gas prices what they are and a less certain future, I figure I’ll just pull the plug or flip the switch, as they say.

My regular political podcasts will still be offered up the usual way. Because people have sent me donations in the past via Venmo, PayPal, or even paper checks, I don’t have a way to record them other than by email. If you have done that and find you are blocked from reading and would like to read, please email me so I can update your subscription. Hopefully, it will be worth it for you.

Thanks, as always. And until next time.