I started this podcast memoir back in 2019. Needless to say, much has changed in the years to follow. I stopped at episode 15 in 2013. I didn’t know who my audience would be since most of the Oscar coverage industry hates me with the heat of a thousand suns, but all the same, I’d like to get it down on record.

I am determined to finish it. Most of you couldn't care less about the Oscars. I know that. I’m only posting it here if you’re curious.