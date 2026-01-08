A Podcast Memoir
I started this podcast memoir back in 2019. Needless to say, much has changed in the years to follow. I stopped at episode 15 in 2013. I didn’t know who my audience would be since most of the Oscar coverage industry hates me with the heat of a thousand suns, but all the same, I’d like to get it down on record.
I am determined to finish it. Most of you couldn't care less about the Oscars. I know that. I’m only posting it here if you’re curious.
You're right. That is irrelevant information in every way.
The Oscars, like the Pulitzer, the Tony awards, the Nobel Peace Prize, and even a PhD, once measured excellence. Now I’m not sure what they measure. I haven’t watched pro sports or been to a theater (movie or stage) in over 20 years. I see no reason to pay for garbage, produced by people who have no respect for me and mine. Better to stay home where I can screen out the preaching and the trash.