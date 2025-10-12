Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gloria Fredericks's avatar
Gloria Fredericks
7h

Sasha, I don’t know about anyone else, but I find great value in your posts. I appreciate your honesty your openness. Your fair and your evaluation of things. I’m very happy being one of your subscribers. I wish you well and I pray that more people will subscribe. You deserve to be able to make a decent living just like anyone else. You have a gift with words that is very valuable to me. Thank you for all the hard work you put into every single post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Alex Fox's avatar
Alex Fox
7hEdited

You are worth a heck of a lot more than what we are paying. I’d gladly pay more if you raise your price. I’m actually hoping that Megyn Kelly puts you on her new channel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
139 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture