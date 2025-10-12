A reader recently wrote to me to say they paid $70 and a few days later unsubscribed, wanting their money back because they received no benefits. As long-time readers of this site know, I have not yet found a good way to monetize, and I have so far mostly survived by keeping my site free, with people donating as a way to keep it going.
I appreciate those who are paid subscribers, although they still represent only a fraction of those who are not. I am not quite at 30K subscribers (which is relatively small for Substack), and about 10% of those are paid. So it’s a work in progress.
Then again, why buy the cow if you can get the milk for free? I’ve never been the smartest person when it comes to business. I was shocked that anyone would pay for a subscription at all. However, it is my sole source of income at the moment, and it does require a lot of work, so I want you to know that I am grateful, even if there aren’t enough perks or benefits yet.
When I take road trips, the travel diaries are behind the paywall. I still plan to do more Fourth Turning podcasts for premium subscribers. And will be putting more pieces behind the paywall in the future. I know, promises, promises!
Anyway, apologies for not getting this together sooner. It’s just one of those things I haven't yet figured out how to solve.
Sasha, I don’t know about anyone else, but I find great value in your posts. I appreciate your honesty your openness. Your fair and your evaluation of things. I’m very happy being one of your subscribers. I wish you well and I pray that more people will subscribe. You deserve to be able to make a decent living just like anyone else. You have a gift with words that is very valuable to me. Thank you for all the hard work you put into every single post.
You are worth a heck of a lot more than what we are paying. I’d gladly pay more if you raise your price. I’m actually hoping that Megyn Kelly puts you on her new channel.