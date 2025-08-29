Today I received two chargeback notices. If you are receiving this email and you did not initiate a chargeback, please disregard it.
Chargebacks are when a subscriber does not recognize the charge and reports it to their bank, suggesting I charged them fraudulently, which I would never do.
They look like this:
The way it works is that there is nothing I can do on my end. I can try to provide evidence of when the person subscribed. However, in almost every case, they cost $15 regardless of the circumstances.
It’s not necessary to go through all of this. You can simply cancel your subscription or you can write me and ask for a refund.
You can find the option to cancel in your “subscriber preferences.” I have also left instructions in this post:
Thanks.
So sorry this is happening. Must be so frustrating. You don’t deserve this.
I didn’t receive a chargeback notice and don’t want one. I value this site and expect to stay indefinitely.