Today I received two chargeback notices. If you are receiving this email and you did not initiate a chargeback, please disregard it.

Chargebacks are when a subscriber does not recognize the charge and reports it to their bank, suggesting I charged them fraudulently, which I would never do.

They look like this:

The way it works is that there is nothing I can do on my end. I can try to provide evidence of when the person subscribed. However, in almost every case, they cost $15 regardless of the circumstances.

It’s not necessary to go through all of this. You can simply cancel your subscription or you can write me and ask for a refund.

You can find the option to cancel in your “subscriber preferences.” I have also left instructions in this post:

How to Unsubscribe/Manage Subscription Sasha Stone · September 14, 2024 Every so often, I get a desperate email that simply says, “Unsubscribe!” I think I got one that said, “STOP!” Usually, this comes after a Tucker drop. If I’m in a good mood, I will take the time to unsubscribe by request, but I don’t think that should be my job, especially since each email comes with a link to do just that at the bottom. Read full story



Thanks.