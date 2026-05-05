Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Sheryl's avatar
Sheryl
5h

You called it. From the beginning of your piece, I questioned the person's "independent" longing for the middle. They clearly outed themselves when they "othered" people on the right. You nailed it. Clearly a leftie though they are in denial.

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Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
5h

The subscriber lives in a fantasy world. Trump isn't radical right at all, he is simply an American. First.

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