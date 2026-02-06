Update to an earlier story, Trump has now deleted his Truth Social post. It won’t matter to the Left, but it matters to his voters.

A story is breaking on X right now that shows a video posted by Trump about voting. At the end of the video is an animated image of the Obamas as monkeys. Trump should have deleted. He should delete it because it’s the right thing to do. He also knows it doesn’t matter if he deletes it or not; the end result will be the same. The fact is, he walked into a trap.

That caused a strong reaction, as one might imagine.



We know how this goes. It will lead the news cycle for the entire weekend, distracting from the madness of the ICE protesters and the insanity that has consumed the Democratic Party, and put the focus back where the Democrats want it: that “Trump is a racist.”

So here’s the truth. The internet, especially X, is awash in memes. Many of them flirt with offensive images because that is what makes a numbed-out populace laugh harder. In times of extreme political correctness and cancel culture, being subversive is what many people are looking for online.

The images of the Obamas that played at the very end of the video (that I’m guessing Trump did not know was there) were part of a longer video where, as you can see, everyone is depicted as a different kind of animal, all of them offensive in one way or another. That’s the point of the video. It’s mean-funny, which to me isn’t funny and never has been.

Here is the entire meme:

But is it racist? It is racist out of context and arguably racist in context, and we all know why. However, it’s worth pointing out that the same person who made the original video that is placed at the end of the Trump video (xerias_x) also posted this:

And this:

I think you’d have a tough time arguing that Xerias is a racist. But the timing of all of this is interesting. As we speak, supporters of Nicki Minaj are fleeing the Democratic Party in droves:

As we know, the Democrats can’t win without Black women. They are their most important voting demographic other than white women. What better way to cut that off at the root than by laying a trap for Trump? I’m not saying any president should post that, or that he shouldn’t immediately delete it (he should) I’m just pointing to the strange coincidence of these two stories.

Setting up Trump is like shooting fish in a barrel. It’s not hard to find something Trump will want to post, and it’s not outside the realm of possibility that he’d post something with a two-second image at the end. Trump wanted it to be about voting so he could pass the SAVE Act, which he was moving toward doing. You know, the one the Democrats call “Jim Crow 2.0”? That is what Trump was preparing to do before this story hit.

Now, are the Democrats just lucky that Trump did something this stupid? Maybe. Maybe not.

Now, this story will lead the weekend’s news, and it will drive the emotions in exactly the direction the Democrats wish, and it will trickle down and cause outrage and lose Trump and MAGA votes.

It likely derails the SAVE act, too, and loses him all the gains brought over by Nicki Minaj, and puts her in an extremely uncomfortable position after she took an enormous risk in supporting him.

The Democrats don’t really care what is true. They only care what they can prove, the votes they can win, the ways they can justify everything they’ve done in the past ten years — destroying themselves over Trump.

People on X told me I’ve lost my humanity and that I would defend anything Trump did. After living through the last ten years, and knowing the internet the way I do, I don’t like convicting someone, whether it’s Trump or anyone else, in the court of public opinion without giving them the benefit of the doubt. And when you’ve been on the receiving end of that, you understand why.

All of that said, he made a mistake. He should delete the tweet, even if it’s part of a longer video, even if it was a set-up, not to please anyone but because it’s the right thing to do.