Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Brian M
Brian M's avatar
Brian M
12h

Trump is his own worst enemy with his locker-room humor. He constantly shoots himself in the foot. I am getting pretty tired of it, to be honest. I have long been a Trump supporter based on his policy choices and negotiating skill. But the sophomoric humor has got to stop.

Mike Homol
Mike Homol
12h

That’s fucking crazy. He makes it impossible to defend him even when he does good things. It’s exhausting. I’m just done and feel super defeated

